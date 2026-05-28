Streamline Landscape Highlights Summer Hardscape Projects and Founder's Local Roots in Colleyville

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Colleyville-based design-build firm spotlights recent backyard transformations as North Texas heat drives demand for outdoor living and shade structures.

COLLEYVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Streamline Landscape , a full-service design-build firm headquartered on Colleyville Boulevard, is opening a window into its 2026 summer project portfolio while reaffirming its position as a locally rooted business serving Tarrant and Denton County homeowners. The showcase highlights recently completed backyard transformations across the Mid-Cities, including paver patios, pergola installations, outdoor kitchens, and integrated drainage and irrigation upgrades engineered for the region's clay soils and triple-digit summer temperatures.Owner Spencer Perkins, a Mississippi State University graduate with an engineering background, founded the company on a single principle: complex outdoor projects benefit from a single coordinator who understands both the technical and aesthetic sides of the work. That philosophy has guided Streamline Landscape since Spencer first picked up a shovel as a teenager working in the landscaping trade, building the hands-on foundation that now underpins every irrigation system, French drain, and custom hardscape the company installs across twelve service communities, from Argyle and Roanoke in the north to Fort Worth and Hurst to the south.This summer's featured projects illustrate the company's integrated approach. Recent installations include covered porches paired with stamped concrete patios and outdoor kitchen builds, multi-zone irrigation overhauls tied to freeze-rain sensor upgrades, and French drain systems installed alongside retaining walls to resolve persistent yard flooding ahead of storm season. Each project required coordination across trades that many homeowners would otherwise have to schedule, supervise, and warranty separately."I grew up doing this work, and everything I learned about North Texas soil, heat, and drainage came from being out in it," said Spencer Perkins, Owner of Streamline Landscape in Colleyville, TX . "When a sprinkler zone runs efficiently in 105-degree heat or a French drain holds up through peak storm season, that's the result of years spent learning what actually works in this specific region."Beyond project work, Streamline Landscape continues to reinforce its connection to the neighborhoods it serves through everyday business practices that keep value circulating locally. The Colleyville Boulevard headquarters places the company in the same retail corridor as many of its residential clients, and the firm prioritizes hiring crew members and sourcing materials from suppliers based within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. That local-first approach extends to the company's project pipeline, where roughly nine out of every ten installations occur within a thirty-mile radius of the Colleyville office.The summer showcase also coincides with the peak season for two of the company's most-requested specialties: irrigation diagnostics and drainage correction. North Texas homeowners typically discover system failures during the first sustained heat wave of June, when underwatered turf reveals broken heads, leaking valves, and clogged drip lines. Streamline Landscape's technicians address these problems through systematic zone-by-zone evaluation rather than guesswork, an approach Perkins credits to his engineering training.Property owners can review completed project photography on the company's gallery page and explore service offerings spanning landscape design, lawn maintenance, fence installation, artificial turf, landscape lighting, and a full hardscape catalog including pergolas, fire pits, water features, and pool houses. Hearth financing remains available for qualifying installations, and every project carries a workmanship warranty addressing post-completion issues at no cost to the homeowner.Streamline Landscape is a Colleyville, Texas, design-build company specializing in irrigation, drainage, landscape design, and hardscape construction across the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. Founded and led by owner Spencer Perkins, the firm serves residential and commercial properties in Colleyville, Southlake, Grapevine, Keller, Westlake, Trophy Club, Fort Worth, Hurst, North Richland Hills, Flower Mound, Argyle, and Roanoke. The company is known for its single-coordinator project model, regional climate expertise, and emphasis on long-term client relationships.###Media ContactStreamline LandscapeAddress: 6516 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, TX 76034Phone: (817) 701-8920Website: https://streamlinelc.com

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