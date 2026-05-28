Michael M. Day Law Firm Surpasses $100 Million Recovered for Injury Victims

DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael M. Day Law Firm has surpassed $100 million recovered for injured people and their families . This milestone reflects the firm’s continued work on behalf of accident victims across Georgia.For the Georgia-based personal injury law firm, the milestone represents far more than a number. Each recovery is connected to a person or family whose life was suddenly disrupted by a crash, a fall, a catastrophic injury, or the loss of a loved one. Behind the total are medical bills, missed paychecks, painful recoveries, and families trying to regain stability after life changed without warning.Michael M. Day Law Firm represents injured people throughout Georgia in matters involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle crashes, pedestrian injuries, slip and fall incidents, premises liability, wrongful death, and other personal injury claims.“Crossing $100 million recovered is deeply meaningful because of what it represents for our clients,” said Michael M. Day. “These are people who came to us during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Our job is to help them protect their rights, pursue accountability, and move forward with as much support as possible.”Why the First Steps After an Accident MatterIn recognition of the milestone, Michael M. Day Law Firm is also encouraging injury victims to understand the importance of what happens immediately after an accident.The moments, days, and weeks following a crash can have a major impact on a person’s health, recovery, and potential legal claim. While every case is different, certain practical steps can help protect accident victims and their families.After an accident, injured people should:● Seek medical attention as soon as possible: Some injuries, including concussions, neck injuries, back injuries, soft tissue damage, and internal trauma, may not be obvious right away.● Report the accident: Depending on the situation, this may mean calling law enforcement, notifying a property owner, or making sure an official incident report is created.● Take photos and videos when safe: Pictures of vehicles, injuries, road conditions, property hazards, weather conditions, and the surrounding scene may become important later.● Gather witness information: Names, phone numbers, and brief statements from witnesses can help clarify what happened.● Keep records: Save medical bills, discharge papers, prescriptions, repair estimates, insurance letters, missed-work documentation, and any communication related to the accident.● Avoid rushing into a settlement: Early offers may not reflect the full cost of medical treatment, lost wages, future care, or long-term pain.● Be careful when speaking with insurance adjusters: Recorded statements or casual comments may be used to reduce or challenge a claim.● Speak with a personal injury attorney early: Legal guidance can help injured people understand their rights before making decisions that may affect their case.Insurance companies may contact injured people quickly after an accident. In some cases, they may request recorded statements or offer early settlements before the full extent of the injuries, treatment costs, and long-term impact is known. Speaking with an attorney early can help injury victims avoid common mistakes that may affect their ability to recover compensation.Helping Georgia Injury Victims Move ForwardMichael M. Day Law Firm has built its practice around personal injury law and the needs of people harmed by negligence. The firm’s work includes helping clients pursue compensation for medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering, future treatment needs, property damage, and other losses connected to severe injuries.The firm serves clients across Georgia and provides representation for people injured in motor vehicle crashes, pedestrian accidents, dog bites, premises liability incidents, and wrongful death cases.For many clients, a personal injury claim is about more than financial recovery. It is about getting answers, holding the responsible party accountable, and having someone manage the legal process while they focus on healing.“After an accident, people are often overwhelmed and unsure what to do next,” said Michael M. Day. “We want injured Georgians to know that they do not have to go through the process alone. The right guidance early on can make a meaningful difference.”About Michael M. Day Law FirmMichael M. Day Law Firm, LLC is a Georgia personal injury law firm representing accident victims and families throughout the state. The firm handles cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, slip and fall injuries, premises liability, wrongful death, and other injury claims.Contact Michael M. Day Law FirmIf you or a loved one has been injured in an accident in Georgia, Michael M. Day Law Firm offers free consultations to help you understand your legal options.To request a free case evaluation, visit mmdattorney.com

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