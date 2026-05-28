Faex Health launches fundraising round to accelerate U.S health plan growth and pursue global public-health partnerships

Company seeks investors to support payer, benefits expansion, and government pilot opportunities following first enterprise customer and Chile hospital trial

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faex Health, a gastrointestinal health technology company focused on AI-powered digestive-health insights, today announced the launch of its fundraising round to support expansion across U.S. health plans, employer markets, and international public-health initiatives.The company is currently engaging with strategic investors, healthcare partners, and venture firms as it seeks to accelerate commercial growth, deepen clinical validation efforts, and expand public-sector partnership opportunities across the United States, South America, and Africa.Faex plans to use the capital raised to expand payer and employer go-to-market efforts in the United States, invest in clinical studies and product development, and build government and healthcare-system partnerships in priority international markets.Faex’s platform uses smartphone-based stool image analysis and artificial intelligence to help users monitor digestive-health patterns and receive real-time gastrointestinal insights such as pre-screening of 16 GI conditions through a mobile application. The company’s products are currently available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.The fundraising initiative follows several recent company milestones. In May 2026, Faex announced its first enterprise customer, an employee health plan serving more than 50,000 employees. On May 18, 2026, the company announced a clinical validation trial with Hospital Dr. Sótero del Río in Chile focused on evaluating whether smartphone-based stool analysis can help identify patients at elevated risk for colorectal abnormalities while awaiting colonoscopy. Earlier in May, Faex also announced a cholera-focused pre-screening initiative intended to expand healthcare accessibility in Africa.“We believe digestive health remains one of the most under-monitored areas in healthcare, despite its connection to some of the world’s most serious diseases,” said Landon Nattrass, co-founder and CEO of Faex Health. “This fundraising round will help us accelerate execution across health plans, strengthen our clinical validation efforts, and expand access to scalable gastrointestinal health tools in both commercial and public-health settings.”Faex is targeting growth opportunities across large healthcare markets. According to KFF, employer-sponsored insurance covers more than 150 million Americans, while Medicaid and CHIP enrollment exceeded 75 million individuals in early 2026. Globally, colorectal cancer and infectious gastrointestinal diseases continue to represent major public-health challenges, particularly in underserved regions.About Faex HealthFaex Health is a Colorado-based health technology company developing AI-powered tools for digestive-health monitoring and early disease awareness through smartphone-based stool image analysis. The company’s public product footprint includes iOS and Android applications, and its recent initiatives include an enterprise health-plan partnership, a clinical validation trial in Chile, and a cholera-focused pre-screening initiative in Africa.

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