California State Parks Seeks Public Input on $188.5 Million Grant Program to Expand Park Access

What you need to know: The public can now provide feedback on the draft guide for the next round of Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program grants, which support more outdoor spaces and recreational opportunities for communities in need. Community members and potential applicants can share feedback on the draft application guide at two virtual hearings in June or submit comments over the next month.

SACRAMENTO — California State Parks is inviting the public to provide feedback on the draft application guide for a $188.5 million competitive grant program aimed at expanding access to parks and recreational opportunities in underserved communities throughout California. The Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program (SPP), now in its fifth round, supports the Newsom Administration’s Outdoors for All initiative by providing funding to help communities create new parks, improve existing parks and build more outdoor spaces where people can play, exercise, gather and connect with nature.

Round 5 of the SPP was made possible through Proposition 4, the Safe Drinking Water, Wildfire Prevention, Drought Preparedness, and Clean Air Bond Act of 2024. The Climate Bond supports projects that create new parks and recreation opportunities in communities with limited access to outdoor spaces. Eligible projects may include aquatic centers, athletic fields, community gardens, outdoor fitness equipment, public art, amphitheaters, playgrounds, trails and other features designed to serve local communities.

Public comments on the draft Round 5 SPP application guide are due by 5 p.m. Friday, June 26. Public input will help shape the guide document for this important program that eligible applicants will use to apply for funding.

State Parks will host two virtual public comment hearings in June where members of the public can learn more, ask questions and provide feedback. Details are below:

WHAT: Public comment hearings on the draft Round 5 SPP Application Guide

WHEN:

For more information, visit parks.ca.gov/spp.

After the public comment period closes, State Parks will review the feedback and finalize the application guide. The final guide is expected to be released in the summer of 2026, when the grant application period opens.

During the application period, State Parks will offer in-person workshops, technical assistance, consultation with state and local certified Conservation Corps, and other resources to help applicants prepare their proposals.

Projects funded through previous rounds of the grant program include (clockwise from top left): Enchanted Hills Community Park in Perris, which added amenities such as a multi-use field, bike tracks, hiking trails, a skate spot and splash pad; Benito Juarez Park in Maywood, which added a mini-soccer field, playground and skate area; McClatchy Park in Sacramento, which was expanded and renovated with a new skate park, water play area, jogging trail and public art; and Uptown Park in Paso Robles, a family park created with grant funding that features a water play area, amphitheater, nature trail and picnic areas. Photos from California State Parks.

About Outdoors for All

California is expanding parks and outdoor spaces in communities that need them the most in partnership with local governments, community organizations and tribes, supporting programs to connect with people who lack access, fostering a sense of belonging for all Californians outdoors, and much more. That includes three innovative free access programs – the Golden Bear Pass for families who receive public assistance, the California State Park Adventure Pass for fourth graders and their families, and the California State Library Parks Pass – that allow residents from all walks of life to experience California’s unmatched natural and cultural resources.

About the Office of Grants and Local Services

State Parks’ Office of Grants and Local Services develops grant programs to provide funding for local, state and nonprofit organization projects. Since 1965, the office has administered approximately $6 billion in grant funding throughout California, creating or improving nearly 8,000 local and state parks. For more information, please visit parks.ca.gov/grants.

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California State Parks provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high quality outdoor recreation.