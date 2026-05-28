Minister McEntee attends Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Cyprus

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee TD, is travelling to Cyprus to attend an informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers (Gymnich) which will take place on 27-28 May.

Discussions will focus on Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and wider European security challenges. Foreign Ministers from Ukraine, Saudi Arabia and India will also participate in the discussions, alongside the Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the Minister said: “I welcome the opportunity to engage with counterparts from Ukraine, Saudi Arabia and India at a critical time for global and European security.

“We gather at an important moment for Ukraine and European security in the face of Russia’s continuing war of aggression. Russia’s recent massive and indiscriminate missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, and its unacceptable threats of further attacks, yet again demonstrates that Moscow has no interest in peace. It is essential that we maintain our support for Ukraine and keep up pressure on Russia. Recent progress on the Ukraine support loan and the 20th sanctions package are steps in the right direction.”

Minister McEntee continued: “It is clear that EU sanctions and those of our partners around the world are significantly impacting the Russian economy. We must also continue to use our channels to the US to encourage them to remain engaged and to pressure Russia to engage in meaningful negotiations. We also need to see progress on Ukraine’s EU accession path. Maintaining full support and solidarity for Ukraine will be a priority during the Irish Presidency of the Council of the EU”.

On the Middle East, the Minister said: “The situation in the Gulf and the wider Middle East remains deeply concerning. I hope that contacts between the US and Iran will agree very soon to end the conflict and re-open the Strait of Hormuz. We must reassert the fundamental right of freedom of navigation. The global economy depends on this. The EU must continue to advocate for dialogue, to call for restraint and respect for international law.

“The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the West Bank is intolerable. More must be done to address violations of international human rights and humanitarian law, as well as actions that further undermine the viability of a two-State solution. That is why the government has advanced legislation to ban trade with illegal settlements. We hope that action at EU level will also be possible. Working with others, I will continue to call for an EU-level ban on trade with settlements.

“Developments in Lebanon remain deeply worrying. The disproportionate attacks on civilian infrastructure by Israel are unacceptable. Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel must stop. Undermining the Lebanese state will not achieve this. I urge Israel to withdraw its military presence from southern Lebanon. The EU must put its collective weight behind Lebanon’s humanitarian needs and recovery.”

ENDS

Press Office

28 May 2026