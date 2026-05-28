Basemark and KPIT Collaborate to Accelerate Automotive HMI Production Readiness

Basemark x KPIT Technologies

HELSINKI, FINLAND, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basemark , a leading provider of real-time graphics and augmented reality (AR) software solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with KPIT Technologies , a global leader in building mobility solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and safer world, to accelerate the development and large-scale deployment of next-generation multi-screen Human Machine Interface (HMI) solutions for automotive OEMs.As part of this collaboration, KPIT joins Basemark’s Rocksolidecosystem as the first certified partner. This milestone strengthens the Rocksolid ecosystem and enables automotive manufacturers to leverage proven engineering expertise for delivering production-grade HMI programs faster with stringent automotive requirements for safety, reliability, and performance.Over the past two decades, KPIT has established itself as a trusted partner to OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, supporting more than 20 million vehicles globally through end-to-end software capabilities across infotainment, digital cockpits, connectivity, and embedded platforms. By collaborating with KPIT, Basemark extends the reach of its Rocksolid platform through one of the industry’s most experienced engineering partners, enabling faster transition from HMI concept to production deployment.As vehicles evolve into software-defined platforms, HMI is emerging as a critical differentiator for brand identity and customer experience. OEMs are under increasing pressure to deliver immersive, context-aware, and highly customized interfaces while ensuring compliance with stringent automotive requirements for safety, reliability, and performance. Scaling such systems across multiple vehicle platforms and display domains remains a key challenge for the industry.Rocksolid provides a high-performance software platform for advanced HMI and AR development, while KPIT brings deep automotive software engineering — including digital cockpit solutions — along with systems integration, validation, and global delivery capabilities. Rocksolid is designed to support modern development workflows, including AI-assisted creation, modification, and debugging of HMI assets and application logic.Together, Basemark and KPIT will help OEMs reduce development risk and accelerate deployment of advanced HMI, AR HUD, digital cockpit, and multi-display experiences by combining Rocksolid’s production-grade platform with KPIT’s global automotive software engineering, integration, and delivery capabilities.The Rocksolid Certified Partner Program is designed to ensure that OEMs can confidently execute large-scale HMI programs with partners who have demonstrated technical excellence and delivery maturity on the Rocksolid platform. KPIT will tap into Rocksolid Studio and Rocksolid Engine for delivering high-volume, safety-critical automotive HMI programs.“KPIT becoming the first Rocksolid Certified Partner is an important milestone for the Rocksolid ecosystem,” said Tero Sarkkinen, Founder & CEO, Basemark. “With KPIT’s automotive software expertise and delivery scale, OEMs can accelerate their journey from HMI concept to reliable series production.”“Our collaboration with Basemark strengthens our ability to help OEMs deliver advanced HMI experiences with production readiness and scale,” said Mr. Omkar Panse, CTO, KPIT Technologies. “By combining Rocksolid’s high-performance platform with our solutions, and software and systems expertise, we enable customers to deploy differentiated user experiences across vehicle programs efficiently.”About BasemarkBasemark is a leading provider of software and tooling solutions for professional HMI and Augmented Reality (AR) development in complex, real-time environments. Its flagship platform, Rocksolid, combines a visual design studio, SDK, and high-performance AR and graphics engines to support demanding HMI applications. With a focus on precision, low-latency rendering, and seamless integration of digital content into real-world environments, Basemark enables organizations to build immersive, production-ready experiences for automotive and beyond.For more information, visit: https://www.basemark.com/ About KPITKPIT is reimagining the future of mobility, forging ahead with group companies and partners to shape a world that is cleaner, smarter, and safer.With over 25 years of specialized expertise in Mobility, KPIT is accelerating the transformation towards Software and AI-Defined Vehicles through its advanced solutions, platforms, and products—propelled by mobility-infused AI frameworks, software craftsmanship, and systems integration mastery.Vision in MotionFueled by 2000+ vehicle production programs and powering 20+ million vehicles on the road with KPIT software, our experience is unmatched. At the same time, we push boundaries, developing solutions that enable Mobility OEMs to innovate at speed and scale.For more details, visit: www.kpit.com

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