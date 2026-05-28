Save A Warrior UK, a charity dedicated to helping veterans and first responders facing trauma-related issues.

Save A Warrior UK completes latest Veteran Recovery Cohort as demand grows for peer-led trauma support

FAREHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organisation preparing for August intake following successful programme supporting eight men from the armed forces and emergency services community.Save A Warrior UK CIC has completed its latest peer-led trauma recovery cohort after supporting eight men from military and emergency services backgrounds through the organisation’s intensive intervention and long-term recovery programme.The cohort, delivered last week, brought together individuals living with the effects of operational trauma, C-PTSD, addiction, moral injury, suicide ideation, and adverse childhood experiences. According to the organisation, the programme reinforced both the growing demand for peer-led recovery support and the importance of long-term connection within the veteran and first responder community.The latest intervention forms part of Save A Warrior UK’s wider mission to provide an alternative to suicide for those who feel they have run out of options.Thomas Burgess, Co-Founder of Save A Warrior UK CIC, said:It's not lost on me the gravity and importance of our work. It's an honour to hold space for our Warrior's and create the optimum conditions for healing. It's incredible what we can achieve in 72hrs.The feedback from the attendees all follow a similar vein in their word: "I feel like I've been listened too for the first time in my life.It's the honour of my life to do this work alongside Adam and the rest of the team and I'll keep doing it for as long as I have the capacity to do so.Save A Warrior UK CIC supports serving and veteran members of the armed forces and emergency services who are struggling with complex trauma, military sexual trauma, addiction, moral injury, and suicide ideation. The organisation delivers a unique 72-hour immersive intervention followed by a structured 500-day peer support programme focused on long-term accountability, recovery, and connection.The programme is entirely drug and alcohol free and centres around honesty, openness, peer accountability, and addressing the root causes of suffering rather than simply managing symptoms.SAWUK says it is now preparing for its upcoming August cohort and is encouraging veterans, serving personnel, emergency service workers, referral organisations, and support networks to engage with the programme as awareness around peer-led recovery support continues to increase across the UK defence and emergency services sectors.Alongside the intervention programme itself, the organisation continues to deliver awareness campaigns, public speaking events, peer support calls, fundraising initiatives, and community engagement projects focused on veteran and first responder mental health, including the ongoing #1MillionMilesProject campaign.All support provided through Save A Warrior UK CIC is currently delivered free of charge to attendees through donations, sponsorships, partnerships, and community fundraising support.As conversations continue around veteran welfare, operational trauma, transition challenges, and suicide prevention, the organisation says its focus remains on sustainable growth, expanding access to peer-led recovery environments, and building stronger long-term support pathways for those who have served.

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