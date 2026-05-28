Legal Services of Greater Miami marks 60 years, honors chief Judge Scales and Robert Parks at Heart of Giving Celebration

From left, Laurie Jennings, emcee; Michael Haggard, founding partner of The Haggard Law Firm; Chief Judge Edwin A. Scales III of the Third District Court of Appeal; Robert L. Parks, of counsel at Garay Law; Lilly Ann Sanchez of The L·S Law Firm and event chair; Karen Lapekas of Lapekas Law and board president of Legal Services of Greater Miami; and Monica Vigues-Pitan, CEO of Legal Services of Greater Miami, gather during the organization’s 17th Annual Heart of Giving Celebration and Judicial Reception at the Rubell Museum.

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, Legal Services of Greater Miami raised more than $295,000 for civil legal aid during its 17th Annual Heart of Giving Celebration and Judicial Reception on May 14 at the Rubell Museum, where nearly 400 members of the legal, corporate, and civic communities gathered to honor Third District Court of Appeal Chief Judge Edwin A. Scales III and longtime supporter Robert L. Parks for their contributions to access to justice.

The 2026 Equal Justice Judicial Leadership Award was presented to Chief Judge Scales, a longtime champion of civil legal aid. The award was presented by Lilly Ann Sanchez, event chair and founder of The L·S Law Firm.

The 2026 Equal Justice Leadership Award was presented to Parks whose early and sustained support of Legal Services has been instrumental to its growth. A former board member and dedicated Leaders Council member since its inception, Parks has played a key role in securing law firm support and advancing the organization’s mission. The award was presented by Michael Haggard, founding partner of The Haggard Law Firm.

The program also featured remarks from Legal Services’ leadership, including CEO Monica Vigues-Pitan and Board President Karen Lapekas, who highlighted the organization’s impact and reflected on its 60-year legacy. A historical video presentation offered guests a look back at Legal Services’ enduring commitment to serving the community.

“This year’s celebration is especially meaningful as we mark 60 years of expanding access to justice,” said Vigues-Pitan. “For six decades, Legal Services has stood alongside our community’s most vulnerable residents, ensuring they are not denied fairness simply because of their circumstances. We are deeply grateful to this year’s honorees, whose leadership and vision have helped strengthen our justice system and broaden access to critical legal services.”

The evening featured a program that blended philanthropy, community, and entertainment. Guests were welcomed by a musical performance from local sixth-grade students, setting a tone for the night. Attendees enjoyed a wide-ranging silent auction, a 360-degree photo booth experience, and a curated outdoor Art Garden Walk featuring live artists.

Vocalist Nicole Henry, along with emcee Laurie Jennings, added to the evening’s energy.

To view some of the night’s memorable moments, visit 17th Annual Heart of Giving Celebration and Judicial Reception — Legal Services of Greater Miami