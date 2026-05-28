Wingamm USA Brings the Oasi 540.1 to Peace Love Vans Festival Colorado 2026

Italian Luxury Motorhome Brand to Showcase its Signature Compact RV at Hummingbird Ranch in Spanish Peaks Country

RYE, CO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wingamm USA , the exclusive North American distributor for Wingamm’s line of RV’s, will participate in the 2026 Peace Love Vans Festival Colorado 2026 taking place June 12–15, 2026 at Hummingbird Ranch in Spanish Peaks Country near Rye, Colorado.Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the highly sought-after Oasi 540.1 — Wingamm’s most compact motorhome. Hosted at the legendary Hummingbird Ranch, known for iconic music and lifestyle festivals, the inaugural Colorado edition of Peace Love Vans will bring together van life enthusiasts, adventure travelers, creators, and outdoor lifestyle brands for four days of camping, live entertainment, community gatherings, and immersive experiences in the Rocky Mountains.Wingamm USA will showcase the Oasi 540.1, the first Wingamm model introduced to the American market and one that has quickly gained attention for its unique combination of compact drivability, luxury design, and advanced European engineering. Built on the RAM ProMaster chassis, the Oasi 540.1 features Wingamm’s signature fiberglass monocoque shell construction, delivering superior thermal insulation, sound reduction, durability, and structural integrity.At under 18 feet in length, the Oasi 540.1 maximizes every inch of space with handcrafted Italian interiors, premium finishes, a spacious rear wet bath, convertible dining and lounge area, and Wingamm’s patented drop-down bed system. The motorhome’s aerodynamic body design and seamless fiberglass shell also contribute to quieter driving, reduced vibration, and long-term durability that has become synonymous with the Wingamm name.“Peace Love Vans is the perfect environment for people to discover the Oasi 540.1 and experience firsthand how Wingamm approaches compact luxury travel differently,” said Tony Diamond, Co-Founder of Wingamm USA. “The adventurous spirit of Colorado and the van life community align naturally with our philosophy of combining freedom, comfort, craftsmanship, and intelligent design.”Festival attendees will be able to tour the Oasi 540.1 in person and meet representatives from Wingamm Utah, the Wingamm franchise dealership located in Salt Lake City. With nearly 50 years of continuous innovation, Wingamm has become internationally recognized for its monocoque fiberglass construction and enduring build quality. Many of the company’s earlier models remain on the road today, maintaining strong resale value and reflecting the brand’s commitment to longevity, craftsmanship, and engineering excellence.For more information about the Oasi 540.1 and Wingamm USA, visit Wingamm USA Official Website or www.wingamm.com For festival details and ticket information, visit Peace Love Vans Festival.About Wingamm:Wingamm has been a family-owned and operated business since 1977 and their tradition of putting quality and the Wingamm customer's satisfaction first has never receded. In 1982 they were the first camper manufacturer in the world to create a living cell made with a fiberglass monocoque. With that, Wingamm was born. Today, the company is run by CEO Lorena Turri based in Italy, and available globally. Visit https://www.wingamm.com/us/ to learn more.About Wingamm USA (W Motorhome Sales North America)Tennessee-based W Motorhome Sales North America was founded in 2020 and is Co-Owned by serial entrepreneurs, Tony Diamond and Michael Sloan. W Motorhome Sales North America holds the exclusive North American distribution rights to Wingamm's entire line of RVs. Please visit https://www.wingammus.com for more information.

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