U.S. News Real Estate Economist Patrick Duffy to Discuss AI, Climate Risks and Global Trade at MoneyShow Virtual Expo

Join real estate economist Patrick Duffy on June 2nd at MoneyShow's Virtual Expo Free registration for the Moneyshow Virtual Expo on June 2-3, 2026

Free June 2 session will examine how major economic and geopolitical shifts could reshape housing and commercial real estate

It's really up to individual investors, heads of households, and their financial advisors to be well-prepared for whatever comes next. Simply being informed on potential outcomes goes a long way.” — Patrick S. Duffy, Senior Real Estate Economist for U.S. News & World Report

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With housing affordability strained and commercial real estate facing unprecedented uncertainty, economist Patrick S. Duffy will deliver a timely 30-minute session at MoneyShow's Mid-Year Portfolio Review Virtual Expo on Tuesday, June 2. Registration is free, and the session will be recorded and made available through MoneyShow’s YouTube channel following the event.Duffy's session, " Geopolitics, Megatrends and Real Estate ," runs from 12:55–1:25 pm PDT (3:55–4:25 pm EDT). He will cover how the disruption of shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, accelerating climate pressures, and shifts in global trade are converging to potentially reshape both residential and commercial real estate for years to come.."Denial is not a practical strategy," said Duffy, who has contributed as a real estate economist to U.S. News & World Report since 2022 and also runs California-based MetroIntelligence Real Estate and Economic Advisors. "Today, it's really up to individual investors, heads of households, and their financial advisors to be well-prepared for whatever comes next. Simply being informed on potential outcomes goes a long way."Attendees can expect answers to questions including: What is the housing market outlook? Which commercial real estate sectors look promising for investors — and which are risky? And what should markets expect from the next Federal Reserve Chair as the central bank navigates inflation and employment?Attendees interested in continuing the conversation can also follow Duffy on LinkedIn, where he regularly publishes commentary on economic conditions, housing trends and commercial real estate markets. Connect with him on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/metrointelligence About MoneyShowFor 40 years, MoneyShow has connected self-directed investors and active traders with leading financial experts. The Mid-Year Portfolio Review Expo runs June 2–3 and features live commentary on sector rotation, risk management, and portfolio strategy. For more information and free registration, visit online.moneyshow.com/2026/june/accredited-virtual-expo.About MetroIntelligenceMetroIntelligence is an economics and communications consulting firm focused on land use, and serves clients in homebuilding, real estate development, finance, leasing and sales. Learn more at metrointel.com.

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