Minister Willie Aucamp: Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dept Budget Vote

Honourable House Chairperson;

Honourable Deputy Ministers Swarts and Singh;

Honourable Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee, Ms Gantsho and Members of the Portfolio Committee,

Honourable Members of Parliament;

Chairpersons, board members and CEOs of our entities;

Director-General, Ms Nomfundo Tshabalala

Fellow South Africans

Good afternoon.

It is an honour for me to table the 2026/27 Budget Vote for the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

I want to begin by expressing my sincere gratitude, to Deputy Ministers Bernice Swarts and Narend Singh for their support and collaboration. I also want to thank the DG, DDGs, entity leaders, and the whole DFFE family.

While our mandate is to protect the environment for future generations, we must also use our natural resources to drive economic growth and create jobs. We cannot be seen only as a regulator while South Africans face serious socio-economic challenges. We must be recognised as a key sector in unlocking growth and opportunity, in line with our national priorities. This budget of R9,127 billion is tabled in that spirit.

Honourable Members, with a budget allocation that presents only 0.38% of the national appropriation, we are not delusional about our fiscal constraints. However, we remain undeterred as we work towards our strategic goal of ensuring Fiscal Accountability and Stability.

Every rand in this budget has been allocated to protect ecosystems, strengthen climate adaptation, improve environmental regulation and support inclusive economic growth and job creation.

Over the medium-term, R12.9 Billion will go directly to goods and services including the Expanded Public Works Programme, implementation of the Forestry Master Plan, implementation of the Climate Change Act and rollout of the Waste Management Strategy.

Job creation remains a key priority and the Department’s R960 Million budget allocation towards Expanded Public Works Program in 26/27 aims to create more than 71 000 work opportunities and over 45 000 full-time equivalent jobs. These opportunities provide meaningful work that helps people support their families and communities.

We will continue to request more support from National Treasury to be enable the delivery of these programmes and possibly create even more jobs, which to us, are not just targets.

Honourable Members, one of our realities are that we are contending with climate change in real time through frequent droughts, floods and heatwaves. The January floods that affected two of our entities, SANBI and the Kruger National Park, highlighted the urgent need for better preparedness. In fact, SANParks was forced to reprioritise R 51 Million from their surplus funds that were earmarked for important digital upgrades, toward immediate infrastructure rehabilitation.

The implementation of the Climate Change Act is the tool that will help us to create a national framework for responding to climate change, supporting a just transition to a low-carbon economy and improving resilience.

However, I wish to stress that climate action requires adequate, accessible financing. This is a message that I am continually sharing with our developed economy counterparts on international platforms.

In this budget, we have allocated R53.5 Million towards Air Quality. We also continue to actively address air quality challenges, which is evident in the imminent, countrywide deployment of over 300 low-cost air quality monitors to enhance national air quality management.

Pollution prevention remains a top priority. The draft National Waste Management Strategy 2026 promotes partnerships, accountability and collaboration to improve waste management and reduce pollution. Once finalised, this Strategy will be published for implementation this year.

All climate action must not only be coordinated, but must be science-based. This is why the Oceans and Coasts programme remains important. For example, last year we published the 24/25 Annual Science Report on South Africa’s marine ecosystems to support climate adaptation planning. Building on this, we will continue our work at our remote research stations in Antarctica, Gough Island and the Prince Edward Islands, positioning South Africa at the forefront of marine science and future ocean economy opportunities.

Vital to many coastal communities is our Fisheries Management programme, with an allocation of R514-million for the 26/27 financial year.

We also remain committed to science-based decision-making and support for the fishing sector. That is why, in the appeals that was launched by the small-scale fishing cooperatives in the Traditional Linefish and West Coast Rock Lobster sectors, I could expedite the appeals without compromising scientific integrity, ensuring a fair, lawful and balanced process. I ultimately upheld those appeals. The Department will remain committed to science-based decision-making and we will remain committed to supporting the small-scale fishing industry.

In line with this, the Department has committed R130-million for conducting pelagic and demersal surveys in 2026. We will also:

• operationalise 12 proclaimed fishing harbours,

• strengthen enforcement within the Exclusive Economic Zone, and

• improve support for small-scale fishing cooperatives and communities.

• We also look forward to publishing the 2026 aquaculture sector performance report to assess the growth and challenges of the industry.

To support this work, the Marine Living Resources Fund is reviewing its revenue framework and fee structure to address financial pressures and improve service delivery, while continuing science-based management to protect marine resources from the impacts of climate change.

Honourable Chairperson, South Africa recently celebrated the International Day of Biological Diversity, showcasing our biodiversity and global leadership in conservation, with our biodiversity and conservation programme accounting for R261 Million of our budget.

We will also continue strengthening compliance and enforcement. The National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking remains a key tool, supported by stronger investigations, intelligence-sharing and targeted enforcement operations.

We will intensify efforts in priority areas, including strengthening operations in the Kruger National Park and cooperation with regional partners such as Mozambique to address cross-border environmental crime.

The Department is also reviewing the Environmental Impact Assessment system to improve its effectiveness and better measure its contribution to sustainable development.

Honourable House Chairperson, I have also challenged my Department to modernise service delivery. We already see the benefits of this through the e-fishing system and the National Screening Tool, and we aim to use these lessons to expand similar digital services across other areas.

Through transfers and subsidies amounting to R7.6 billion over a three year period, we remain committed to supporting all of our public entities to ensure long-term sustainability and efficiency.

Hon. Chairperson, SANParks is celebrating a huge milestone this week with the centenary of the Kruger National Park. I want to congratulate the SANParks team and encourage them to continue strengthening the resilience and sustainability of our national parks.

In conclusion, Honourable Members, sustainable resource management is not a barrier to growth – it is an enabler of growth. Our national assets must therefore benefit all South Africans. And while we are mindful of our challenges, we remain undeterred.

I thank you.

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