Root 22 Dispensary Announces Grand Opening Celebration in Somerville, NJ

Root 22 Dispensary Grand Openning

Locally owned Somerset County dispensary brings a hospitality-driven cannabis retail experience, craft product focus, and community-first vision to Route 22

SOMERVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Root 22 Dispensary, a locally owned adult-use cannabis retailer in Somerville, will host its official grand opening celebration on June 5, 2026, at 1062 Route 22, Somerville, NJ 08876, near the Bridgewater Township border. The celebration will officially begin with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony featuring the Mayor of Somerville at 4:00 PM on Friday, June 5.The two-day grand opening celebration will include:- Exclusive in-store promotions and cannabis product specials- Vendor pop-ups and brand activations- Interactive arcade gaming experiences: Good Vibes Game Rentals - Social media photo booth activations: Eventpro - Complimentary food offering from Mr. Softee Food Truck- Community giveaways and customer rewards- Special appearances and entertainment throughout the weekendThe grand opening invites adults 21+ to visit, meet the team, explore products, and celebrate a community-focused launch.Root 22 Dispensary is owned by Joe Savino of Bridgewater and James Barr of Princeton. Savino brings strong New Jersey business roots, while Barr adds over a decade of cannabis industry experience.“We want Root 22 to be more than a store,” said Savino. “We want it to be a positive part of the Somerville community.”Root 22 offers fully packaged adult-use cannabis products, including flower, edibles, vapes, distillate, and concentrates, with more brands coming soon. The dispensary also plans to source select products from a nearby craft grower in Middlesex Borough, supporting a local farm-to-counter approach.“Our goal is quality products, fair value, and a comfortable experience,” said Barr. “Customers should feel informed and respected.”Grand Opening Event Highlights- Root 22 Dispensary’s grand opening will be a local event for adults 21 and older at its Route 22 store.- Ribbon Cutting Ceremony — Friday, June 5 at 4 PM- Vendor Pop-Ups & Promotions- Arcade Gaming Activation- Local Food Vendors- Interactive Social Media Photo Booth- Community Giveaways- Potential Live Music Performances- Exclusive Product Specials Throughout the WeekendGuests are encouraged to follow Root 22 online for updated event announcements, vendor reveals, promotional details, and grand opening specials leading up to the event weekend.A New Use for a Familiar Route 22 PropertyRoot 22 Dispensary has transformed a former Route 22 gas station and convenience store into a modern, easy-to-access cannabis retail location.The store is designed for convenience, with online preorders and in-store pickup available through the Root 22 website. Its visible Route 22 location supports quick access, while the retail space focuses on comfort, safety, and clear service.Like all licensed NJ cannabis dispensary locations, Root 22 follows strict rules for security, age verification, inventory tracking, and customer safety.Local Ownership and Founder BackgroundRoot 22 Dispensary is led by owners Joe Savino of Bridgewater and James Barr of Princeton.Savino is a lifelong New Jersey resident, Rutgers graduate, and former finance professional. His personal experience with cannabis possession in college shaped his views on access, education, and fairness in the industry.“That experience stayed with me,” Savino said. “It made me think about how people are treated, how hard the process can be, and why education matters. Root 22 gives us a chance to build something better and more open.”Barr brings more than a decade of cannabis industry experience. He has owned and operated dispensaries in Colorado, worked with cannabis businesses in Illinois and Michigan, and consulted for operators in several states.Together, their backgrounds guide Root 22’s planning, compliance, training, product selection, and community-focused retail approach.Community and Economic ImpactRoot 22 Dispensary was created with a community-first approach, serving adults from Somerville, Bridgewater, Raritan, Manville, Bound Brook, Hillsborough, and nearby Somerset County communities.As a locally owned dispensary in NJ, Root 22 aims to support local partnerships, community events, jobs, staff training, and responsible cannabis education. Its hospitality-driven model focuses on safe access, helpful guidance, and a positive retail presence on Route 22.Event InformationRoot 22 Grand Opening Celebration- Friday, June 5 & Saturday, June 6, 2026- Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Friday at 4:00 PM- Location: Somerville, New JerseyAbout Root 22 DispensaryRoot 22 Dispensary is a locally owned adult-use cannabis dispensary in Somerville, New Jersey, located at 1062 Route 22 near the Bridgewater Township border. Owned by Joe Savino of Bridgewater and James Barr of Princeton, Root 22 offers a modern, hospitality-driven cannabis retail experience for adults 21 and older. The dispensary focuses on premium curated products, customer education, craft cannabis, local partnerships, and a community-first approach to cannabis retail in Somerset County.For more information, visit www.root22dispensary.com

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