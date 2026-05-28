Power Star Entertainment’s THINK TANK unveils “A.K.A. Zero,” a high-stakes international action-thriller exploring espionage, fractured identity, betrayal, and survival within the shadowy underworld of Valletta, Malta. Power Star Entertainment’s THINK TANK continues developing original film, television, publishing, and recording properties designed to engage global audiences through cinematic storytelling and visually compelling entertainment.

Action-thriller film treatment adapted from original writing draws audiences into a world of espionage, betrayal, and fractured identity.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Star Entertainment’s THINK TANK has unveiled “ A.K.A. Zero ,” a high-stakes international action-thriller film treatment based on the original writing of PC Matheson and developed in association with American eBook House.Set against the historic yet volatile backdrop of Valletta, Malta, “A.K.A. Zero” follows Viktor Dace, a shadow operative known only as Zero, whose survival depends on maintaining seven carefully constructed identities within a world driven by espionage, corruption, betrayal, and psychological warfare. As criminal networks collide with political power and covert operations intensify beneath the city’s ancient fortifications, Zero is pulled deeper into a dangerous labyrinth of deception where trust becomes a weapon and every identity carries deadly consequences.Haunted by fragments of his past and hunted by forces determined to expose his true identity, Zero navigates a rapidly unraveling world where shifting alliances, hidden agendas, and emotional manipulation threaten to destroy everything he has built. What begins as a mission of survival evolves into a psychological reckoning that forces Zero to confront the devastating cost of living behind manufactured personas.Blending high-impact action with emotionally layered storytelling, “A.K.A. Zero” combines international espionage, underground crime syndicates, political corruption, and psychological tension within a visually immersive cinematic narrative. Rooftop pursuits, tunnel escapes, covert operations, and violent confrontations unfold throughout Valletta’s fortified corridors, hidden passageways, and centuries-old limestone architecture, transforming the city itself into both sanctuary and battlefield.The ensemble includes a diverse network of characters operating within law enforcement, intelligence circles, criminal organizations, and political institutions, including Marisol Calvados, Darius “Dare” Okoye, Alicia Marin, and Yasmin Choudhury. Each relationship pushes Zero closer toward emotional collapse while exposing deeper layers of betrayal, loyalty, and fractured identity.Unlike conventional action-thrillers centered solely on spectacle, “A.K.A. Zero” explores the psychological consequences of reinvention and the fragile line separating survival from self-destruction. As violence escalates across Valletta, Zero becomes increasingly trapped between the identities he created to survive and the truth he can no longer outrun.Visually driven by Mediterranean landscapes, ancient fortresses, underground tunnels, and densely layered urban environments, the film treatment merges cinematic action with emotional intensity and psychological complexity designed to resonate with audiences drawn to elevated international thrillers.Power Star Entertainment is now seeking production companies, major studios, and creative collaborators for worldwide film development opportunities surrounding “A.K.A. Zero.”Power Star Entertainment is an international creative development company specializing in film, television, publishing, and recording projects centered on original storytelling and globally relevant entertainment. Through its THINK TANK, the company develops original intellectual property and story-driven content designed to engage audiences through emotionally resonant, culturally relevant, and visually compelling narratives. In addition to entertainment development, Power Star Entertainment provides consulting services in digital strategy, web solutions, and public relations, supporting creators, and visionary projects across multiple media platforms.For more information, contact Power Star Entertainment’s THINK TANK at (877) 836-2556 or visit www.powerstarentertainment.com

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