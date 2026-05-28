Governor Newsom Signs SB 73 (Cervantes-Umberg) to Protect California Elections from Interference and…

New law takes effect immediately and strengthens protections for voters, ballots and election infrastructure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today, Senator Thomas J. Umberg (D-Santa Ana), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and former Senate Elections Committee Chair, and Senator Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside), Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and former Senate Elections Committee Chair, announced Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 73 (Cervantes-Umberg), legislation strengthening California’s election safeguards in response to growing threats of election interference and intimidation from the Trump administration and its allies.

“California will not allow our elections to be commandeered by political intimidation, abuse of power, or chaotic interference from extremists chasing conspiracy theories,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “This law protects voters, election workers, and the integrity of the democratic process from election-deniers who want to undermine democracy.”

The legislation strengthens protections for voters, election workers, ballots, and election infrastructure while reinforcing California’s authority to administer its own elections free from federal interference and political intimidation. Because the bill contains an urgency clause, it takes effect immediately.

“When the President says he is going to disrupt an election, I believe him,” said Senator Tom Umberg. “A successful effort to interfere in an election is what first motivated me to run for office 36 years ago. It is shocking and deeply troubling that people are still willing to threaten the very foundation of our democracy.”

Trump and his allies have spent years undermining confidence in free and fair elections through false claims of voter fraud, efforts to overturn certified election results, voter intimidation tactics, aggressive voter roll purges, and attempts to gain access to ballots, voter data, voting systems, and election equipment.

“Senate Bill 73 is a direct response to efforts by officials in the Trump Administration and local elected leaders to undermine our democracy piece by piece,” said Senator Sabrina Cervantes. “The enactment of SB 73 protects Californians’ sacred right to vote free from fear of intimidation or interference, and safeguards the essential integrity of elections in California. I want to thank Governor Newsom and my Democratic colleagues in the Legislature, especially Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, for their partnership in defending democracy in our Golden State.”

SB 73 strengthens California law by:

Prohibiting unauthorized access, disruption, modification, or seizure of voter rolls, voter lists, or certified voting technology by law enforcement agents, including federal agents, absent a court order or investigation into specific violations of California election law.

Restricting peace officers from interfering with election administration or disrupting election workers carrying out their duties, except in urgent public safety emergencies.

Requiring the California Department of Justice to issue guidance to county election officials on how to respond to requests from law enforcement seeking access to areas where ballots are cast, processed, or handled.

Increasing protections against illegal removal or seizure of voted ballots and establishing criminal penalties for knowingly taking ballots from election officials.

Establishing criminal penalties for persons knowingly taking a package containing voted ballots from the custody of elections officials.

“President Trump and his allies have continuously threatened to prevent free and fair elections in states across the country,” said Dora Rose, Deputy Director of the League of Women Voters of California. “But California is fighting back and protecting our democracy. With Governor Newsom’s signature on SB 73, we are ensuring future generations retain our most precious freedoms. We applaud Governor Newsom for protecting our ballot boxes from federal attacks – including President Trump’s threats to send armed law enforcement to intimidate voters or steal ballots. We thank Senators Cervantes and Umberg, as well as their colleagues who supported SB 73 in the legislature, for taking urgent action to prevent federal interference in our November elections. This landmark law erects essential barriers against unauthorized federal access to voting systems, voter rolls, and polling places – protections that are more vital now than ever. This is just the first of several critical steps needed to secure this year’s elections and ensure our democracy is truly democratic. We cannot rest while threats to our voting rights persist. Every safeguard matters. Every defense counts. We look forward to working with the legislature to protect and strengthen our democracy against all who seek to undermine it.”

For full text of the bill, visit: SB 73

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Senator Thomas J. Umberg represents the 34th Senate District, which includes the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Fullerton, Garden Grove, La Habra, Orange, Placentia, Santa Ana, and East and South Whittier. Umberg is a retired U.S. Army Colonel, former federal prosecutor, and small businessman. He and his wife, Brigadier General Robin Umberg, USA (ret.), live in Orange County.