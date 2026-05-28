Senate Passes Sen. Blakespear’s Legislation to Improve Access to Mental Health Care

SB 989 and 1016 ensure that people who need mental health treatment are directed by courts to receive services

SACRAMENTO – The Senate on Wednesday passed legislation by Sen. Catherine S. Blakespear, D-Encinitas, designed to increase access to court-ordered mental health treatment for people who need it.

In 2023, the state established special court proceedings through the Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Act, known as CARE Court, to help people with schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders. The court provides them with a comprehensive CARE plan that relies on public aid systems to deliver medication, services and housing.

SB 989 would improve access to CARE Court by authorizing first responders to request counties to review and file CARE Court petitions on their behalf, rather than requiring them to file directly with the court, which can be time-consuming and complicated. First responders often encounter people with serious mental health problems, but don’t have the time or resources to file petitions for them to enter CARE Court.

The Senate approved that bill on a bipartisan 38-0 vote on Wednesday. That was after passing a related bill, SB 1016, on a bipartisan 27-0 vote on Friday. Both bills go next to the Assembly for consideration.

SB 1016 would allow a judge to order a mental health evaluation when the severity of the mental health disorder exceeds the support that CARE Court can provide, clearing a pathway to appropriate treatment. As it is now, if a person can’t be served by CARE Court, that individual is simply dismissed from court.

“We’ve seen that CARE Court is effective but the data show that few people are getting to it or entering treatment, after being processed by the court,” Sen. Blakespear said. “SB 989 and SB 1016 help provide the access to mental health treatment that is needed by many to stabilize their lives and quit living on the streets and frequenting emergency rooms and local clinics.”

As the San Diego Union-Tribune has reported, while counties can ask for a court order for a mental health evaluation and treatment for someone who is a danger to themselves or society, few courts have a process or practice of doing it. SB 1016 makes the court’s authority and the process clear, ensuring that support does not stop with CARE Court.

SB 1016 is sponsored by the California State Association of Psychiatrists and supported by many support groups, including the Treatment Advocacy Center and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). SB 989 is sponsored by California Professional Firefighters and also supported by NAMI.

CARE Court began in eight counties in 2023 and was fully implemented in all California counties by December 2024, but participation in CARE Court has lagged far below initial projections. According to CalMatters, only 3,817 CARE Court petitions had been filed in the state through the end of January, much lower than the 7,000-12,000 a year first expected.

Sen. Blakespear represents Senate District 38, which covers northern San Diego County and southern Orange County. To learn more about the district and Sen. Blakespear, visit her Senate website.