Minister Gayton McKenzie congratulates Mamelodi Sundowns on historic CAF Champions League Triumph

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, extends his heartfelt congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns on their remarkable achievement in securing the CAF Champions League title.

This victory is a testament to the club's dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Mamelodi Sundowns have once again demonstrated why South African football continues to compete at the highest level on the African continent.

"On behalf of the Government of South Africa and all football-loving South Africans, I congratulate Mamelodi Sundowns on this outstanding achievement. Your success has brought immense pride to our nation and serves as an inspiration to aspiring footballers across the country. You have flown the South African flag high and shown that through hard work, discipline, and teamwork, greatness can be achieved," said Minister McKenzie.

The Minister further commended the players, technical team, management, supporters, and all stakeholders whose collective efforts contributed to this historic success.

As champions of Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns have not only written another memorable chapter in their illustrious history but have also strengthened South Africa's standing in continental football.

For media enquiries:

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane, Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture │Email: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za│ Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture │Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za│ Cell: +27 72 172 8925

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