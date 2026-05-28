Water and Sanitation on water level drop in Mpumalanga- 27 May

DWS calls for intensified water conservation efforts as water level drop in the Mpumalanga Province

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) calls on the public to intensify water conservation efforts and use the available water wisely and sparingly, as water levels continue to drop in the Mpumalanga Province.

The latest DWS weekly State of Reservoirs report released on 25 May 2026 indicates that the Mpumalanga Province recorded declines in most of the listed dams and the Water Management Areas (WMA). The average water levels in the listed dams in the province dropped from 100.6% to 100.0%. In the Water Management Areas, the Limpopo- Olifants WMA dropped from 101.8% to 101.5%, and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA dropped from 99.8% to 99.7%.

In terms of water levels per district, Ehlanzeni remained unchanged at 100.7%. Gert Sibande and Nkangala recorded declines from 100.3% to 99.3% and 101.1% to 100.6%, respectively.

The Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District of Mpumalanga recorded mixed results with only Longmere and Da Gama dams recording improvements from 101.3% to 101.6% and 100.0% to 100.8% respectively. Even though most dams recorded declines, all the dams in the Lowveld are still above 100%.

A number of listed dams recorded unchanged water levels, with Buffelskloof unchanged at 100.6%, Driekoppies at 100.8%, Witklip at 100.6%, and Ohrigstad at 100.1%.

Dams in the Lowveld which recorded declines in water levels include Blyderivierpoort from 101.1% to 101.0%, Klipkopjes from 100.4% to 100.2%, Primkop from 101.7% to 101.5%, Kwena from 100.9% to 100.8%, and Inyaka from 100.5% to 100.2%.

Most of the listed dams in Gert Sibande District recorded declines in water levels with the exception of Nooitgedacht and Morgenston recording slight increases from 99.2% to 99.9% and 99.4% to 99.6%, respectively.

The dams which recorded drops in water levels include Grootdraai from 102.9% to 100.0%, Vygeboom from 100.9% to 100.6%, Jericho from 98.8% to 98.7%, Westoe from 78.6% to 77.4%, and Heyshope from 101.7% to 101.4%.

The majority of listed dams in the Nkangala District recorded declines in water levels with only Middelburg Dam recording a slight increase from 97.3% to 97.4%. Rust De Winter remained unchanged at 101.2%.

The dams which recorded declines include Witbank Dam dropping from 100.0% to 99.4%, Loskop Dam from 101.5% to101.0%, and Rhenosterkop / Mkhombo Dam dropping from 101.8% to 101.1%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation reminds the public that our country is water-scarce, and urges all citizens to recognise that that lasting water security, and reliable and sustainable water supply for all depends on each of us using this vital resource responsibly. Every drop we save today plays a critical role in protecting water supplies for both present and future generations. Together, through small but meaningful actions, we can make a lasting impact.

DWS further calls on communities to protect water infrastructure from vandalism and theft to prevent unnecessary loss of precious water, as every drop counts.

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation, on 060 561 8935 or Themba Khoza on 066 301 6962

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