Minister Patricia de Lille on increase in international arrivals in April 2026

Tourism Minister, Patricia de Lille welcomes yet another increase in international arrivals in the April 2026. According to Statics South Africa’s monthly International Tourism Report, the month of April has recorded 989 329 tourist arrivals marking a 19.5% increase when compared to the same period last year.

“This is our highest monthly year-on-year increase since the start of the year. This means that despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has led to global flight disruptions and ticket fare price increases South Africa has not only defended its markets but has also grown in some regions,” says Minister de Lille. Inbound travel from Singapore has increased by 70,5% (938 arrivals) in April 2026. In the same month, arrivals from Brazil have increased by 37,5% (5 953 arrivals).

In July Brazilian carrier LATAM airline will launch 3 weekly direct flights between São Paulo and Cape Town. The airline was initially scheduled to launch these flights in September but has brough the date forward due to increased demand. Meanwhile, on 24 June 2026 Spanish carrier, Air Europa will launch its inaugural direct flight between Madrid and Johannesburg

Monthly international arrivals

Total number of arrivals from January 2026 to April 2026 increased by 14,1% yearon-year, to 3 899 358. This is an additional 482 935 increase in international arrivals when compared to Jan-April 2025.

January 2026 - 1 133 533 (12,4% increase compared to January 2025)

February 2026 - 864 534 (13,1% increase compared to February 2025)

March 2026 - 911 962 (12,5% increase compared to March 2025)

April 2026 - 989 329 (19,5% increase compared to April 2025)



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Media enqueries:

Aldrin Sampear

Spokesperson for the Minister of Tourism

E-mail: asampear@tourism.gov.za

Cell: +27 67 138 3487

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