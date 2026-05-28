Hurtado Peace Officer Protection Bill Advances to Assembly

Sacramento, Calif. (May 27, 2026)—State Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) announced that The Peace Officer Protection Act successfully passed through the Senate and now heads to the Assembly for consideration.

SB 1220 strengthens accountability for illegal ghost gun-related offenses and would ensure that individuals convicted of specific misdemeanor ghost gun offenses are subject to California’s existing 10-year firearm prohibition. The bill also seeks to close enforcement gaps tied to unserialized firearms which are increasingly connected to violent crime across the state.

“One of the most troubling aspects in the rise of ghost guns is how often these weapons end up in the hands of young people,” Senator Hurtado said. “For families across the Central Valley, that is a harsh truth. Earlier this year in my district, in the city of Farmersville, a fifteen-year-old was arrested after a ghost AR-15 rifle was found during an investigation.”

Law enforcement agencies throughout California have reported growing numbers of unserialized firearms recovered during criminal investigations, creating challenges for tracing weapons connected to violent offenses.

“SB 1220 is about accountability, traceability and protecting our communities from illegal firearms,” Senator Hurtado added. “When unserialized firearms end up in the hands of violent offenders and juveniles, it creates serious risks not only for families, but for the law enforcement officers responding to these situations in real time.”

The rise in ghost guns has become a growing public safety concern across California and the nation. According to Everytown Research, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reported a rapid increase in ghost gun recoveries, rising from 1,758 recoveries in 2016 to 25,785 in 2022.

Communities throughout the Central Valley are seeing the impacts firsthand. In Corcoran and surrounding areas, law enforcement officials have reported increased instances of encountering individuals carrying ghost guns during traffic stops and criminal investigations, underscoring growing concerns about officer safety and community protection.

Senator Melissa Hurtado is Chair of Senate Budget Subcommittee #4 on State Administration and General Government and currently represents the 16th Senate District in the California Legislature, which includes portions of Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties.

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