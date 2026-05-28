Rapid Group Launches Personalised Recovery and Longevity Plans for Singapore

John abraham WELLNESS AND PERFORMANCE IN SINGAPORE

Founded by physiotherapist John Abraham, Rapid Group brings clinical recovery and longevity programmes to Singapore across three specialist wellness brands

Recovery is not a destination. Neither is longevity. Our role at Rapid Group is to be the most trusted clinical partner on that journey.” — John Abraham, Founder and CEO, Rapid Group

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Abraham, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rapid Group, today announced the launch of personalised recovery and longevity plans designed to address a critical gap in Singapore’s healthcare landscape: the absence of a structured, clinically led pathway that keeps people healthy, functional, and thriving at every stage of life.Rapid Group is the parent organisation behind three distinct brands : Rapid Physiocare Rapid Pilates , and RAPIDÉ Recovery Atelier operating across six locations in Singapore and serving approximately 200 active clients each day. With 25 years of clinical experience as a physiotherapist, John has built this ecosystem with one purpose: to give every individual the tools, the support, and the clinical expertise to recover better and live longer.The Problem John Set Out to SolveThe idea did not emerge from a boardroom. It was born on the clinic floor. Over 25 years of treating patients as a physiotherapist, John observed a pattern that troubled him deeply. Patients were arriving injured not always from accidents or sport, but from preventable causes rooted in a lack of visibility into their own health. More concerning was a recurring undercurrent he encountered across thousands of clinical interactions: a deficit of trust.Patients trusted their doctors with their symptoms. They trusted their physiotherapists with their pain. But no one was holding the complete picture. No single professional was connecting the dots between how the body was moving, what the individual needed to do differently, and how to build a long-term plan to prevent the next injury or health crisis.“I kept seeing the same thing. People coming in after an injury that could have been avoided if someone had been paying attention to the full picture. The clinical expertise existed. What was missing was the ecosystem to bring it all together and the trust that comes when a patient knows their entire health story is being seen and understood.”That realisation became the founding philosophy of Rapid Group: that true healthcare is not transactional, it is relational. And that lasting health outcomes are only possible when patients are supported by a system they can trust one that understands their physical function, honours their goals, and builds with them toward a longer, healthier life.One Ecosystem, Three Pillars of CareJohn co-founded Rapid Group with his wife Sheny John, with a shared conviction that musculoskeletal health is inseparable from total human wellness. The group’s three brands are intentionally designed to work as a seamless continuum of care.Rapid Physiocare specialises in evidence-based physiotherapy and rehabilitation ,restoring function, reducing pain, and rebuilding strength after injury or surgery.Rapid Pilates focuses on clinical Pilates for movement quality, core strength, and long-term physical resilience.RAPIDÉ Recovery Atelier offers premium recovery and longevity services curated for individuals who take their long-term health seriously.Together, these three brands form a complete recovery and longevity ecosystem one that meets clients at the point of injury and walks with them all the way to optimal, sustained healthPersonalised Recovery and Longevity PlansAt the heart of Rapid Group’s offering are deeply personalised plans built around each individual’s clinical profile, lifestyle, and long-term goals. Unlike generic wellness programmes, these plans are designed and overseen by qualified physiotherapists and wellness clinicians who understand both the science of recovery and the realities of how people live.Recovery plans address the immediate and underlying causes of pain, dysfunction, and injury not just the symptoms. Longevity plans take a longer view, helping clients build the physical foundation, movement habits, and recovery practices that support healthy ageing, sustained performance, and a life free from unnecessary limitation.Every plan begins with a comprehensive functional assessment conducted by Rapid Group’s clinical team evaluating posture, movement quality, strength, flexibility, and physical capacity. From there, a structured programme is developed that evolves with the client as their body responds and their goals develop.“Recovery is not a destination. Neither is longevity. Our role at Rapid Group is to be the most trusted clinical partner on that journey.”Why Singapore, Why NowSingapore’s ageing population, rising rates of lifestyle-related conditions, and a national focus on preventive health create an urgent need for clinical programmes that go beyond reactive treatment. John sees the recovery and longevity model as precisely what Singapore needs a clinically rigorous, deeply personalised approach to keeping its population healthier for longer.“Singapore is one of the most health-conscious societies in Asia. But health consciousness without clinical structure is incomplete. People deserve more than advice ,they deserve a plan, a partner, and a pathway. That is what Rapid Group is here to provide,” said John.About Rapid GroupRapid Group is a Singapore-based physiotherapy and wellness group co-founded by John Abraham and Sheny John .With a clinical-first philosophy and a commitment to evidence-based practice, Rapid Group is a trusted partner for injury rehabilitation, performance optimisation, recovery, and longevity.

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