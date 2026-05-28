Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong joins Premier Mokgosi’s visits to Molosankwe Family following the killing of activist Thato Molosankwe, 26 May

Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Kenny Morolong will join Premier of the North West Province, Lazarus Mokgosi, as he undertakes a visit to the Molosankwe family following the gruesome killing of community activist, Mr Thato Molosankwe.

The details of the visit are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 26 May 2026

Venue: Molosankwe Family Residence, Lomanyaneng, Mahikeng

Time:14h00

Media Enquiries:

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 082 450 7842

Tshegofatso Modubu

Government Communication and Information System

Cell: 083 276 0786

#GovZAUpdates

