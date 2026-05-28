Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong joins Premier Mokgosi’s visits to Molosankwe Family following the killing of activist Thato Molosankwe, 26 May
Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Kenny Morolong will join Premier of the North West Province, Lazarus Mokgosi, as he undertakes a visit to the Molosankwe family following the gruesome killing of community activist, Mr Thato Molosankwe.
The details of the visit are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 26 May 2026
Venue: Molosankwe Family Residence, Lomanyaneng, Mahikeng
Time:14h00
Media Enquiries:
Sello Tatai
Spokesperson to the Premier
North West Provincial Government
Cell: 082 450 7842
Tshegofatso Modubu
Government Communication and Information System
Cell: 083 276 0786
#GovZAUpdates
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