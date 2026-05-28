Deputy President Paul Mashatile undertakes an oversight visit to the Cape Flats, 27 May

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will tomorrow, Wednesday 27 May 2026, undertake an oversight visit to the Cape Flats in the Western Cape Province.

While responding to Questions for Oral Reply in the National Assembly on 21 May 2026, the Deputy President made a commitment to Honourable Wesley Marshal Douglas, MP, to conduct an oversight visit to the Cape Flats, particularly to assess progress on the implementation of measures aimed at combating gang-related criminality under Operation Prosper.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during the State of the Nation Address in February the deployment of Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), along with SAPS personnel, to the areas in Cape Town and surrounding communities that are affected by gang-related violence and criminality, with Operation Prosper subsequently launched in this regard.

Deputy President Mashatile will visit three of the gang-affected areas, namely, Lentegeur, Mitchells Plein and Gugulethu.

He will be accompanied by the Acting Minister of Social Development, Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga; Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans, Gen (Rtd) Bantu Holomisa and Mr Richard Hlophe; Deputy Minister of Police, Dr Polly Boshielo; Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Andries Nel and Deputy Minister Ganief Hendricks of Social Development.

Details of the oversight visits are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 27 May 2026

Venues and Times:

14h00 - 15h00 Lentegeur Police Station: Briefing and Walkabout in the nearby community.

15h15 - 15h50 Mitchells Plein - Assessing progress on the implementation of Operation Prosper at Tafelsig.

15h50 - 16h00 Media doorstop opportunity.

16h15 - 16h45 Gugulethu Lotus Park - Walkabout and Interaction.

16h45 Departure.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to Deputy President Mashatile

Cell: 066 195 8840

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