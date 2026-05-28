Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo undertakes working visit and stakeholder engagement at Kai !Garib Municipality, 29 May

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Sello Seitlholo will embark on a working visit in the Kai !Garib Local Municipality, Northern Cape on 29 May 2026, to engage the municipality on issues of water and sanitation services that have regressed to critical state according to the latest Drop regulatory assessments.

Other issues to be discussed are related to the debt owed by the municipality to the Vaal-Orange Catchment Management Agency (VOCMA) and Water User Associations in the Northern Cape.

According to the 2026/2027 Budget Vote by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) recently tabled in Parliament, debt owed by municipalities in South Africa to Water Boards and Water User Associations (WUA) have amounted to R23 billion as of 31 March 2026. Therefore, the DWS will intensify support interventions on the worst performing municipalities. The Ministry has also led coordinated engagements with Premiers, MECs for CoGTA, and Mayors to improve payment compliance.

The Kai !Garib Municipality has frequent water supply shortages to communities and poor drinking water challenges. DWS has commenced with a feasibility study for Kakamas Bulk Water Supply project to improve fresh water supply to Kakamas town and the surrounding areas of Alheit, Marchand, Augrabies, Lutzburg, Cillie, Riemvasmaak and the commercial farmers.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo will also work with the municipality to address contamination of water courses due to poor functioning wastewater systems, resulting in continuous overflow of sewage from manholes, pumpstations, stormwater and oxidation ponds in the areas of Kakamas, Keimoes, Kenhardt and Vredesvallei.

Members of the media are invited to the Deputy Minister’s engagement with the municipality and stakeholders as follows:

Date: Friday, 29 May 2026

Venue: Vine Academy- Kakamas- Northern Cape

Time: 11:00

Media Confirmations:

Amogelang Moholoeng

Cell: 082 653 1682

Emai:moholoenga@dws.gov.za

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

Email: mavasaw@dws.gov.za.

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