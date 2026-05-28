Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso hands over title deeds in the North West Province, 28 to 29 May

Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mzwanele Nyhontso will lead a two-day working programme in the Northwest Province on 28 and 29 May 2026. On 28 May, the minister will visit land reform projects in Ditsobotla Local Municipality, under the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality to assess progress and engage with land reform beneficiary communities.

On the 29 May, Minister Nyhontso is set to hand over 300 title deeds as part of land tenure upgrade programme for low-cost housing which is in partnership between the Department and the Ratlou Local Municipality, and 20 title deeds to land reform beneficiaries as part of the State land transfer programme which is an upgrade from a 30 year leasehold in Setlagole, under the Ratlou Local Municipality.

The handover will also include the restoration of land rights involving over 59 666 hectares of land to three land claimant communities. These communities who successfully lodged land claims are: Barolong ba ga Rapulana Community, Barolong ba ga Phoi Community and, Barolong ba ga Seitshiro.

This significant national milestone marks a powerful reversal of the historical injustices imposed by the 1913 Natives’ Land Act, further intensified by land dispossession laws and policies. Government recognises the resilience of the affected families and reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that land redress, and equitable access to land contribute to sustainable livelihoods for present and future generations.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 28 May 2026 (Minister visit the Barolong Boo Rapulana Poultry Farm, the Barolong Boo Rapulana Cattle and Crop Farm)

Time: 09:00 - 13:00

Venue: Ditsobotla (Lichtenburg)

Date: 29 May 2026 (handing over of title deeds ceremony

Time: 09:00 - 13:00

Venue: Setlagole Thusong Service Centre

Members of the media wishing to cover the events are kindly requested to apply for accreditation. Applicants are advised to complete the attached accreditation form. The deadline for the submission of names is 12h00 on Wednesday, 27 May 2026.

For RSVP and further information regarding the events kindly contact:

Ishmael Selemale on 073 163 1123 (GCIS National Office)

Karabo Diale on 062 011 6948 (GCIS NW Provincial Office)

Fhatuwani Mutangwa on 071 370 7801 (Department of Land Reform and Rural Development)

Media Enquiries:

Ms Linda Page

Chief Director: Strategic Communications (DLRRD)

Cell: 083 460 4482.

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