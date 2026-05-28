Minister Aaron Motsoaledi delivers keynote address at Regional Mental Health InterCountry Workshop,27 May

Pretoria: Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will, on Wednesday 27 May, deliver a keynote address at the opening session of East and Southern Africa Sub-Regional Mental Health Inter-Country Learning Workshop in Johannesburg.

This three-day high-level meeting is convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in collaboration with participating Member States to share country experiences and achievements in the area of mental health, and document best practice ahead of the 7th Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit scheduled to take place in Kigali, Rwanda in October this year.

According to WHO, Mental health conditions affect close to 150 million people on the continent, and depression accounts for 55 million people, while anxiety disorders accounts for 53 million people and alcohol use disorders accounts for 10 million people of the total number.

The meeting will bring together regional leaders, government representatives and institutional advocates from Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Eritrea, Ethiopia, eSwatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda Seychelles, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, São Tomé and Príncipe.

Each participating country will be expected to develop a rapid mental health landscape analysis to be presented during the meeting aligned to the regional mental health framework. Mental health remains an integral part of general health and well-being and a basic human right, which ensures that we reach our full potential, cope with the normal stresses of life and are able to work proactively and contribute meaningfully to our communities.

Members of the media are invited to join the event as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 27 May 2026

Time: 09h00

Venue: Emperors Palace, Kempton Park

Media Enquiries

Mr Foster Mohale

Health Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 0724323792

Email: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Sello Lediga

Health Ministry Spokesperson

Cell:082 353 9859

Email: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

RSVP : Howard Kgoa 079 876 9247 Email: Howard.kgoa@health.gov.za

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