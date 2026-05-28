Red Education Named Fortinet ATC Partner of the Year for APAC

Mike Baird, CEO Red Education Fortinet ATC of the Year Award APAC Red Education

Award recognizes Red Education’s contribution to Fortinet cybersecurity training and skills development across the APAC region.

Red Education is honoured to receive this award, recognising our long-standing partnership with Fortinet and the global team behind our training delivery.” — Mike Baird, CEO of Red Education

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Education, a global provider of cybersecurity certification training , has been named Fortinet Training Institute’s 2026 ATC Partner of the Year for APAC, recognizing its delivery of Fortinet training across the region.The award forms part of Fortinet’s Authorized Training Center (ATC) Awards program, which recognizes training partners for their contribution to cybersecurity education and certification delivery. Partner of the Year recognizes the ATC that has trained the most significant number of individuals on Fortinet technologies and solutions.As a Fortinet Authorized Training Center, Red Education delivers training aligned to Fortinet certification programs, helping IT and cybersecurity professionals strengthen technical capability amid continuing demand for skilled cyber talent.Mike Baird, CEO at Red Education, said: “Red Education is honoured to receive this award, recognising the strength of our long-standing partnership with Fortinet and the commitment of our instructors, operations, account management teams, and colleagues in India who helped make this achievement possible.”Red Education has trained more than 100,000 students across 132 countries and maintains a 4.9-star average rating from more than 5,000 reviews. The company delivers authorized cybersecurity training for leading technology vendors including Fortinet, Check Point, and Palo Alto Networks.Learn more about Fortinet training from Red Education and read the full announcement on the Red Education website

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