PSC Biotech Corporation Announces New Partnership with De Lama to Deliver Advanced Sterilization Solutions

Founded in 1949 in Italy, De Lama S.p.A. is a globally recognized leader in sterilization technology with more than 77 years of experience serving pharmaceutical and medical industries. Founded in 1996, PSC Biotech Corporation now serves more than 1,000 clients worldwide through professional services consulting, life science equipment rentals and sales, cloud-based software solutions, and pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing. PSC Biotech is pleased to announce its appointment as the exclusive distributor and local service provider for De Lama’s product portfolio across the life sciences industry in the United States, Canada, Singapore, and Australia.

POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PSC Biotech is pleased to announce its appointment as the exclusive distributor and local service provider for De Lama’s product portfolio across the life sciences industry in the United States, Canada, Singapore, and Australia.

De Lama specializes in advanced sterilization, washing, and decontamination solutions, and has recently driven innovation in clean and sterile processing with cutting-edge technologies such as the MagnetoDoor®, HyPerPure® vH202 sterilizer, ZeroStop® sterilization tunnel, and a range of combo process systems like washer-sterilizers and vH202-Saturated steam combined sterilizer.

De Lama’s solutions support processes from cleaning and decontamination through terminal sterilization of components and finished products. These systems enable consistent and validated sterilization outcomes while protecting sensitive materials, reducing cycle times, and improving operational efficiency.

This partnership brings together PSC Biotech’s deep expertise in pharmaceutical consulting, validation, and compliance with De Lama’s advanced sterilization and decontamination technologies. Together, the two organizations create a combined offering that bridges the gap between equipment innovation and successful implementation within regulated GMP environments. For life science companies, this means not only access to cutting edge sterilization systems, but also the local expertise required to ensure those systems are implemented, qualified, and maintained in a compliant and efficient manner.

"PSC is excited to partner with De Lama. Their focus on innovation in sterilization and washing processes aligns perfectly with our vision of bringing the most advanced equipment to the life sciences market.

By combining De Lama’s expertise in manufacturing high-quality, cGMP-compliant equipment with PSC’s strong validation capabilities, market presence, and customer support, we are well positioned to deliver compliant, high-performing process solutions with robust local support for our clients."

- Alfonso Fasano, Director of New Technologies and Partnerships



“We waited many years before identifying the right partner to represent De Lama in the American pharmaceutical market. Today, we are confident that PSC Biotech brings the qualities, expertise and structure we had been looking for.

PSC Biotech combines a nationwide presence across the United States with strong vertical expertise in strategic areas such as technical service, software, compliance and customer support. Most importantly, PSC Biotech shares with De Lama a clear vision: to focus on innovation as a driver of real value for the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and laboratory industries.

Through this partnership, De Lama is now ready to be represented and distributed in the United States with a structured, high-level approach. The most demanding American companies will have easier access to our sterilization, washing and decontamination technologies, as well as to the opportunities opened by De Lama’s most distinctive innovations: HyPerPure®, our deep-vacuum vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilization technology; Magnetodoor®, enabling direct integration with isolators; and ZeroStop®, our revolutionary solution for continuous sterilization.

Together with PSC Biotech, we are ready to begin this new chapter in the United States.”

- Marco Bianchi, Owner, Marketing & Sales Manager De Lama

- Guido Rovera, Sales & Marketing Director, De Lama

About PSC Biotech

Founded in 1996, PSC Biotech Corporation was created with the vision of providing life science company's unmatched support. To date, PSC Biotech Corporation now serves more than 1,000 clients worldwide through professional services consulting, life science equipment rentals and sales, cloud-based software solutions, and pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing.

PSC Biotech Corporation has three unique active divisions representing our areas of expertise: PSC Biotech, PSC Software, and BioTechnique. Together, these divisions enable us to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients with a commitment to excellence and superior quality.

To learn more, visit www.biotech.com, www.pscsoftware.com, and www.biotechnique.com

About De Lama

Founded in 1949 in Italy, De Lama S.p.A. is a globally recognized leader in sterilization technology with more than 77 years of experience serving pharmaceutical and medical industries.

The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of sterilization, washing, decontamination, and drying technologies, including advanced hydrogen peroxide sterilization and integrated processing systems.

To learn more, visit www.delama.it



Press Contacts

PSC Biotech

Phone: +1 909-784-3350

Mail: info@biotech.com

De Lama

Phone: +39 0385-559501

Mail: info@delama.it

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