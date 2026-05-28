Educational Consultant and Behavior Analyst Alexis Higgins-Battaglia of PTNJ Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

OAK RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Education today is very reactive instead of proactive,” our guest Alexis Higgins-Battaglia explains. While tremendous progress has been made in supporting students with autism and developmental disabilities, many schools still struggle to build the systems, training, and infrastructure necessary to help both students and educators thrive long-term. She has been at the forefront, not only observing those changes, but also proactively helping schools build stronger systems that support students, staff, and communities more effectively.

Alexis Higgins-Battaglia is a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA), educator, entrepreneur, and the owner of Progressive Therapy of New Jersey (PTNJ), a New Jersey-based organization providing school-based behavioral, educational, and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) support services to public schools, charter schools, private schools, and families exclusively throughout New Jersey.

Established in 2003, PTNJ offers a myriad of services for school districts, schools, educators, and parents, with the purpose of helping students develop the skills necessary to succeed academically, socially, behaviorally, and adaptively within school, home, and community settings. Services include consultation and collaboration with teachers, staff training, workshops, behavioral evaluations and assessments, classroom systems development, parent support, community-based instruction, and mentorship for behavior analysts.

Rather than focusing solely on student behavior in isolation, PTNJ partners with districts to strengthen classroom systems, improve staff support, provide educator coaching, and proactively structure environments that help students succeed academically, socially, emotionally, and behaviorally within their home communities.

“It’s important for all students, particularly for students with autism, to have connection and ties to the schools in their home communities,” Alexis observes. “With communication and social challenges, fostering those relationships within hometown communities can have a long-term positive impact.”

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) is an evidence-based approach focused on understanding how behavior is influenced by the environment, communication, instruction, and reinforcement. Rather than simply reacting to challenging behaviors after they occur, Alexis emphasizes proactively structuring environments, routines, teaching strategies, and supports in order to help students grow academically, socially, emotionally, and adaptively. She believes many behavioral challenges can be reduced when schools and families create environments that better support student success from the beginning.

Alexis also believes many educational systems unintentionally become reactive because educators are often expected to manage increasingly complex student needs without adequate training, staffing, or support systems in place. Her work focuses on helping schools become more proactive by building sustainable systems that strengthen both staff confidence and student outcomes over time.

“It’s more than educating teachers and school systems, and helping students,” Alexis explains. “It’s about creating a culture and community that puts students first, values collaboration, and reduces ego. We are a team.”

Originally planning to work in psychology, Alexis’ inspiration for working with students with developmental disabilities began during an internship at the Douglass Developmental Disabilities Center. Her education includes a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Rutgers University and a Master of Education in Special Education from New Jersey City University.

“I started teaching before I started my business,” Alexis recalls. “When I entered into the public school system as a teacher in 1997, almost all children in New Jersey with autism were sent to specialized schools outside of their home school district. I was part of the initial movement in New Jersey to help develop public school programs for students with autism so they could remain connected to their local communities.”

She later realized many educators were being asked to support increasingly complex student needs without the systems, staffing, or infrastructure necessary to do it effectively. That experience ultimately inspired her to establish Progressive Therapy of New Jersey with a mission focused not only on supporting students, but also on strengthening the systems surrounding them.

In 2025, Alexis launched Elevate Your Edge (EYE), a leadership development and organizational consulting company focused on helping businesses and organizations strengthen systems, leadership performance, staff development, workplace culture, and organizational growth. Through consulting, speaking engagements, executive coaching, and professional development trainings, EYE combines behavioral science, systems thinking, and real-world leadership strategies to help organizations improve performance and create sustainable success.

In addition to her work in education and consulting, Alexis is also the co-owner of Joker’s Wild Custom Chrome (JWCC), a custom design and finishing company specializing in fabrication, precision painting, advanced spray chrome applications, color matching, and custom finishes for automotive, commercial, residential, and creative projects. JWCC works with clients to take existing ideas and elevate them into highly customized statement pieces through innovation, craftsmanship, and design precision.

While the industries may appear very different, Alexis believes both businesses share a common foundation: creativity, systems thinking, innovation, leadership, and a commitment to delivering exceptional results.

“I always want to over-deliver,” Alexis summarizes. “Real change happens when we stop reacting to problems and start building environments where people can succeed before crisis occurs. Whether in schools, businesses, or personal growth, proactive systems and intentional leadership can truly be life changing.”

Close Up Radio recently featured Alexis Higgins-Battaglia in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday May 26th at 10am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-educational-consultant-entrepreneur/id1785721253?i=1000769863977

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-educational-consultant-entrepreneur-and-behavior-analyst-alexis-higgins-battaglia-of-progressive-therapy-of-new-jersey-ptnj-334996267

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2XgqsG29kdJpKQgzxvIbE1

For more information about Alexis and her amazing work with the special needs community, please visit the following website

https://www.progressivetherapynj.com/

For more information about Alexis and her fantastic work within the business community, please visit the following website

http://elevateye.com/

For additional information about Alexis and her impressive co-owned business, please visit the following website

https://jokerswildchrome.com/

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