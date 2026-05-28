iaswai Extends Buddy AI Agent to CRM, Bridging Paid Media and Sales Pipeline
Arizona paid-media studio adds HubSpot, Salesforce and Pipedrive scopes to its open-source Google Ads agent, with one-click rollback on every action.
studio behind the open-source Google Ads agent Buddy, on Wednesday
announced that the agent has been extended to operate inside customer-
relationship-management systems, in what the company believes is the
first deployment of a single artificial-intelligence agent that handles
both paid-media operations and CRM workflows under a unified permission
and rollback architecture.
The expansion adds Model Context Protocol scopes for HubSpot, Salesforce
and Pipedrive to the same codebase that already manages Google Ads
accounts. Buddy is available without cost or registration at
ahmeego.com/tools/auditor/app and as open-source software on GitHub at
github.com/itallstartedwithaidea/google-ads-api-agent. Paid implementation
and managed-services engagements are offered through the parent agency,
iaswai, and through the studio's product brand, ahmeego.
The release follows the studio's May 17 launch of an AI strategist for
Google Ads operating with approved Google Cloud access for Gemini. The
announcement extends that architecture across the line that has
historically separated advertising platforms from the sales pipeline.
"Most CRM consultants do not know paid media. Most paid-media agencies
do not touch the CRM. The bridge in the middle is where every
measurement question goes to die," said John Williams, founder of It
All Started With A Idea. "Conversion-upload pipelines, audience
suppression, offline-conversion imports, lead-stage feedback to the bid
algorithms — that work determines whether marketing reports can be
reconciled against actual revenue."
A four-step operating protocol the studio calls The Loop — clarify,
analyze top-down, preview, label for rollback — governs every Buddy
action. Each change is timestamped and labeled before it touches a
live record, with a one-click undo path. Six specialized sub-agents
handle distinct slices of the workflow, from account audits to lead-
stage classification. The agent shipped with 28 Google Ads API
actions. The CRM release adds approximately 40 additional actions
covering deal-stage transitions, contact enrichment, lead-scoring
writes, suppression-list management and audience export back to Google
Ads and Meta as Customer Match audiences.
"Artificial intelligence should not be a black box that earns trust
through impressive demonstrations," Mr. Williams said. "Every Buddy
change is labeled, every change is reversible and every prompt is
logged. If a client disagrees with what the agent did, it rolls back
in one click. If a client does not trust the agent's reasoning, the
source is on GitHub."
The CRM expansion follows two production case studies the studio
shipped using the same stack over the prior 60 days. Goodlife Insurance
Group, a licensed brokerage in Mesa, Ariz., migrated from legacy
hosting to a 77-page site on Cloudflare Pages with comprehensive schema
and a lead pipeline routed through Pages Functions and MailChannels.
The migration shipped over a single weekend without downtime. A
separate engagement, Summit Tracker, produced a 24-view, PIN-gated
insurance-agency CRM mockup on a single Cloudflare Worker in one
afternoon. Both projects are documented at
itallstartedwithaidea.com/case-studies and ahmeego.com/solutions.
The release also formalizes the studio's two-brand operating structure.
The iaswai brand is restricted to senior-only paid-media engagements
with a minimum combined ad spend of five thousand dollars per month.
The ahmeego brand carries a broader 17-service catalog, including
search engine optimization, Google Business Profile management, web
design, application development and content engines that iaswai does
not offer as retainer services. Both brands are operated by the same
three senior practitioners distributed across Arizona, Pennsylvania
and Mumbai.
About It All Started With A Idea
It All Started With A Idea LLC is an independent paid-media studio
headquartered at 35094 N. Jacobs Road, Queen Creek, Ariz. The studio
was founded by John Williams, a fifteen-year veteran of paid-media
management whose career portfolio includes more than three hundred
fifty million dollars in cumulative managed advertising spend.
Mr. Williams is a 2025 and 2026 Hero Conf speaker on artificial-
intelligence applications in advertising and a contributor to Search
Engine Land.
John Williams
It All Started With A Idea
+1 602-563-6976
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