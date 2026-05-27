Governor Polis signs Colorado Outdoor Opportunities Act, strengthening CPW’s role in outdoor recreation

Travis Duncan

Statewide Public Information Officer

720-595-8294 / [email protected]

Governor Polis signed the Colorado Outdoor Opportunities Act at a ceremony today in Winter Park.

5/27/26

WINTER PARK, Colo. — At a ceremony today, Governor Jared Polis signed HB26-1008, the Colorado Outdoor Opportunities Act, legislation that strengthens Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s role in coordinating outdoor recreation planning and management across the state while advancing conservation, wildlife protection and climate resilience efforts.

The legislation solidifies and expands CPW’s leadership in outdoor recreation management and implementation of Colorado’s Outdoors Strategy and its long-term goals focused on conservation, outdoor recreation and climate resilience.

Under the bill, CPW will expand its capacity for outdoor recreation coordination, planning and management while working with partners, local governments, tribal governments, stakeholders and state agencies to support exceptional and sustainable outdoor recreation opportunities across Colorado.

The bill also directs CPW to support planning, development and maintenance of outdoor recreation infrastructure while protecting wildlife habitat, natural resources, working lands and private property rights.

“Expanding outdoor recreation opportunities and building on Colorado’s thriving outdoor recreation economy starts with a plan of action. I am very excited to sign this bipartisan bill today to strengthen Colorado’s Outdoor Strategy, creating more opportunities for Coloradans and visitors to get outside and experience all that Colorado’s inspiring outdoors has to offer. This bill will help us do more, work better with others, and get more done,” said Governor Polis.

“Colorado’s outdoors and our outdoor recreation economy are core values of all Coloradans. This legislation enables our State to advance and implement our outdoor recreation goals established in Colorado’s Outdoors Strategy. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is one of the nation's premier wildlife and recreation agencies and is uniquely positioned to protect our wildlife while enhancing the unique outdoor opportunities Colorado has to offer,” said Dan Gibbs, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Natural Resources.

Together we are implementing resilient programs and resources to advance outdoor recreation, provide for lasting hunting and fishing experiences, safeguard our wildlife and our agricultural lands and engage more Coloradans in all our outdoors have to offer.”

“This bill recognizes the important role outdoor recreation plays in Colorado’s identity, economy and quality of life,” said CPW Director Laura Clellan. “It positions CPW to continue providing high-quality outdoor recreation opportunities while protecting wildlife, natural resources and working lands for future generations.”

The legislation also requires CPW to create integrated regional outdoor recreation and conservation planning reports to support operational planning and decision-making and improve coordination across recreation, conservation and climate resilience initiatives.

“In communities like mine, outdoor recreation drives the economy, bolsters our workforce and supports local businesses,” said Rep. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs. “With this bill being signed into law, we’re taking steps to balance outdoor recreation, wildlife and our natural resources so that future generations can enjoy them as we do. This law improves collaboration among key conservation efforts, agriculture, private landowners and other public land users to maximize the outdoor recreation potential of Colorado and protect our open spaces.”

HB26-1008 passed with bipartisan sponsorship from Representatives Meghan Lukens and Rick Taggart and Senators Janice Marchman and Janice Rich.

CPW’s mission is to perpetuate the wildlife resources of the state, to provide a quality state parks system, and to provide enjoyable and sustainable outdoor recreation opportunities that educate and inspire current and future generations to serve as active stewards of Colorado’s natural resources.



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