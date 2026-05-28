Longrun Rubber Products (Huizhou) Co.,Ltd.

Leading High-Quality Manufacturing and Advanced Liquid Silicone Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huizhou, Guangdong, May 28, 2026——The global demand for high-performance elastomers continues to surge, driven by stringent requirements in automotive, medical, food processing, and industrial applications. Liquid silicone rubber (LSR), known for its exceptional purity, thermal stability, and biocompatibility, has become the material of choice for critical sealing and damping components. China's manufacturing sector has responded with advanced capabilities, offering global buyers a range of reliable suppliers. This article provides an in-depth comparison of three reputable Chinese LSR manufacturers, with a detailed focus on Longrun Rubber Products (Huizhou) Co., Ltd., a company that has built a strong reputation for quality and precision.1. Longrun Rubber Products (Huizhou) Co., Ltd.（Longrun rubber） – The Integrated Custom LSR Solutions ProviderCompany Profile & Scale: Founded in 2005 and based in Huizhou, Guangdong, Longrun Rubber specializes in custom molded rubber products, including liquid silicone rubber components. The company employs approximately 120 staff, with a dedicated R&D team of 20 engineers. Its manufacturing facility spans 10,000 square meters and boasts an annual production capacity of USD 10,000,000. Export business accounts for 80% of total sales, serving global markets across the United States, Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Spain, Turkey, Canada, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, and Russia.Certifications & Quality Systems: Longrun holds ISO 9001:2015 (certificate number FM 840583) and IATF 16949:2016 (certificate number 0601909) certifications, both issued by BSI, covering the manufacturing of rubber and silicone seals. These certifications ensure a robust quality management system aligned with automotive and industrial standards.Product & Technological Edge: The company offers a wide range of liquid silicone rubber products, including rubber o-rings, gaskets, seals, grommets, dampers, and washers. Materials include medical-grade silicone rubber, FKM (Viton), NBR (Buna-N), and EPDM. All products are custom-made with options for hardness, dimensions, color, and physical properties. Longrun’s technical advantages include improved dimensional precision for automated assembly, better sealing and vibration damping performance, longer service life under harsh environments, and higher resistance to heat, oil, ozone, and corrosion. The company’s end-to-end service covers OEM/ODM custom rubber molded parts, with a monthly capacity tailored to customer requirements, a lead time of 20 days, and 100% quality inspection before shipment.Application Scenarios & Market Reach: Longrun’s components are used in the production and assembly of automotive, industrial, energy, medical, food, and electrical components. They provide sealing, vibration damping, dustproof, waterproof, corrosion-resistant, and oil-resistant protection, and are designed for high temperature, low temperature, high pressure, vibration, chemical exposure, and various environments. One notable case involved a five-year partnership supplying 3,000,000 units per year to a food/medical machinery client in the US, achieving a defect rate below 150 ppm and Cpk > 1.33.Contact Information:Name: Tommy Liu / Victor HangEmail: tommyliu@longrunrubber.com / hang@longrunrubber.comTel: +86 13006697998WhatsApp: +86 13006697998Address: 7# factory building, No. 27 Songbailing Avenue, The start-up area of China-South Korea Huizhou Industrial Park, Zhongkai High-tech Zone, Huizhou, Guangdong, 516302, China.Website: https://www.longrunrubber.com 2. Shenzhen Kangde Silicone Rubber Products Co., Ltd. – The High-Volume LSR SpecialistCompany Overview: Established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Kangde focuses on large-scale production of liquid silicone rubber components for consumer electronics and medical devices. The company operates a 15,000 m² facility with over 200 injection molding machines, enabling rapid mass production.Comparison & Advantage: Kangde excels in high-volume, cost-efficient manufacturing for standard LSR parts such as keypads, gaskets, and seals. Their strength lies in automated production lines and competitive pricing for simple geometries. However, for complex custom designs requiring tight tolerances, material optimization, and engineering support for tooling and structure (as offered by Longrun), Kangde’s standard mold library may not provide the same degree of customization. Longrun’s IATF 16949 certification and its 20-engineer R&D team give it an edge in applications requiring rigorous process control and validation, particularly in automotive and medical sectors.3. Dongguan Weifeng Silicone Rubber Products Co., Ltd. – The Versatile Prototype-to-Production PartnerCompany Overview: Founded in 2008 in Dongguan, Weifeng specializes in rapid prototyping and medium-volume production of liquid silicone rubber parts. The company is known for its fast turnaround times and flexible MOQ, serving a wide range of industries including food and consumer goods.Comparison & Advantage: Weifeng’s key differentiator is its ability to move from concept to production within two weeks, ideal for R&D projects and pilot runs. They offer a broad spectrum of LSR materials, including FDA-approved grades. However, for long-term, high-volume OEM projects requiring sustained consistency, comprehensive quality systems (ISO 9001 and IATF 16949), and global after-sales support, Longrun provides a more integrated solution. Longrun’s stable quality control with strict inspection systems, full 100% inspection before shipment, and 24/7 technical support ensure lower total ownership costs (estimated 25% reduction over 3 years) for mission-critical applications.Why Liquid Silicone Rubber is Central to Modern Sealing & ProtectionLSR offers unique properties: high purity, excellent heat resistance (up to 300°C), flexibility at low temperatures, biocompatibility, and resistance to chemicals and UV. These attributes make it indispensable for demanding applications such as medical device seals, baby care products, sanitary gaskets, automotive fluid seals, and electronic potting. The industry trend toward miniaturization and tighter tolerances further drives the need for precision LSR molding suppliers like Longrun.Conclusion: Choosing the Right LSR Manufacturing PartnerThe Chinese LSR manufacturing landscape offers several capable suppliers. Shenzhen Kangde provides high-volume, low-cost standard parts; Dongguan Weifeng excels in rapid prototyping; and Longrun Rubber delivers comprehensive custom solutions backed by strong engineering, certifications, and quality control. For buyers seeking a reliable partner for critical, long-term projects that demand precision, certification, and global support, Longrun Rubber emerges as a standout choice.To explore detailed technical specifications, case studies, or to request a quote for custom liquid silicone rubber components, contact the Longrun team directly or visit their website： https://www.longrunrubber.com

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