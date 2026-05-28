TYPHON Machinery Launches New xFlex Scissor Lift Series Designed for Safer and Smarter Modern Worksites

Launch of new xFlex series of scissor lifts Lightweight and user-friendly design allows operators to position equipment easily and work efficiently in tight environments. User-friendly design allows operators to position equipment easily and work efficiently in tight environments. Designed for higher mobility and enhanced operator comfort, these machines deliver smooth driving performance and stable lifting capabilities. Specially geared for outdoor construction environments.

TYPHON Machinery introduces a next-generation range of lifting equipment engineered to deliver safer performance in job sites across the United States.

By understanding the real challenges faced by operators on job sites, we developed the xFlex series to improve safety, mobility, and productivity.” — Dennis Tan

COMMERCE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TYPHON Machinery officially announces the launch of its new xFlex series of scissor lifts, introducing a next-generation range of lifting equipment engineered to deliver safer, smarter, and more efficient performance for modern job sites across the United States. This launch marks a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and its commitment to developing practical, operator-focused solutions for the construction, industrial, and maintenance sectors.The new xFlex lineup is designed to meet a wide range of elevated access requirements, offering working heights from 20 to 40 feet. To support different job site conditions and operational needs, the series is divided into two core categories: Walk-Behind Scissor Lifts and Electric Propulsion Scissor Lifts.The Walk-Behind series includes the xFlex-2037W [ https://typhonmachinery.com/store/TYPHON-xFlex-2037W-Walk-Behind-Scissor-Lift-comes-with-20ft-Working-Height-and-Manual-outriggers-1102-lbs-load-capacity-110V-Electric-p837469757 ] and xFlex-4065W [ https://typhonmachinery.com/store/TYPHON-xFlex-4065W-Walk-Behind-Scissor-Lift-2-7-Ton-with-Assisted-Walking-Manual-outriggers-of-40-ft-lifting-Height-&-110V-Electric-p837469759 ] models.These compact units are engineered for superior maneuverability in confined spaces, making them ideal for indoor maintenance, warehouse operations, facility management, and projects where space efficiency is essential. Their lightweight and user-friendly design allows operators to position equipment easily and work efficiently in tight environments.The Electric Propulsion series includes the xFlex-2031EM [ https://typhonmachinery.com/store/TYPHON-xFLEX-2031EM-1-2-Ton-Electric-Mini-Scissor-Lift-with-20ft-Max-Platform-Height-and-19-7-Platform-Extend-p837464013 ] , xFlex-4046EW [ https://typhonmachinery.com/store/TYPHON-xFlex-4046EW-Electric-Wheel-Scissor-Lift-2-6-Ton-operating-weight-and-40ft-platform-height-with-705lbs-Load-Capacity-p837444764 ] , and xFlex-4068ET [ https://typhonmachinery.com/store/TYPHON-xFlex-4068ET-Electric-Rubber-Track-Scissor-Lift-3-2-Ton-with-5-4HP-Hydraulic-Pump-Motor-Drive-and-Hydraulic-Lifting-Cylinder-40-ft-Max-Lifting-Height-p837444761 ] models.Designed for higher mobility and enhanced operator comfort, these machines deliver smooth driving performance and stable lifting capabilities. Available in both wheel and track configurations, they are suitable for a wide range of applications, from indoor industrial use to demanding outdoor construction environments.As job sites continue to demand higher productivity, improved safety standards, and reduced downtime, the xFlex series was developed to directly address these challenges. The equipment is engineered to reduce operator fatigue, improve mobility on site, and enhance overall workplace safety while maintaining strong operational efficiency across different industries.The electric-powered models offer quiet, emission-free operation with low maintenance requirements, making them highly suitable for indoor facilities, commercial buildings, and urban construction projects where environmental compliance and noise reduction are critical. For more challenging terrain, the xFlex-4068ET Electric Track model delivers enhanced traction and stability, allowing operators to work confidently on uneven or rugged surfaces.Built with durability and long-term reliability in mind, the xFlex series combines rugged construction with advanced electric drive technology and intuitive controls. These features are designed to help businesses increase productivity while minimizing maintenance costs and improving equipment uptime over the long term.“This new generation of scissor lifts reflects our commitment to innovation and customer-focused solutions,” said Dennis Tan, CEO of Typhon Machinery. “By understanding the real challenges faced by operators on job sites, we developed the xFlex series to improve safety, mobility, and productivity. We are proud to bring equipment to market that helps businesses operate more efficiently and safely across the United States.”With the launch of the xFlex series, Typhon Machinery strengthens its position as a provider of reliable industrial equipment solutions and reinforces its long-term commitment to supporting U.S. businesses with high-performance machinery built for real-world working conditions.

Introducing the xFlex Series Scissor Lifts | Zero-Emission Aerial Platforms by Typhon Machinery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.