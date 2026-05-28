26FC:0055 Curtis Bloes v. Kids World - Dismissal Order

The Iowa Public Information Board

In re the Matter of: Curtis Bloes, Complainant And Concerning: Kids World, Respondent Case Number: 26FC:0055 Dismissal Order ⤢

COMES NOW, Charlotte Miller, Executive Director for the Iowa Public Information Board (IPIB), and enters this Dismissal Order:

On February 26, 2026, Curtis Bloes (Complainant) filed formal complaint 26FC:0055, alleging that the Kids World Advisory Board (Respondent) violated Iowa Code Chapter 22.

Facts

Kids World is a state-licensed Early Childhood Development Center, which is run as a joint 28E entity between Sac City and the East Sac Community School District. Respondent, as the advisory board of an entity organized under Chapter 28E, is a governmental body subject to Chapter 21, as provided by Iowa Code § 21.2(1)(j).

On February 16, 2026, Respondent held an open session meeting. On February 17, 2026, Complainant made a Chapter 22 request for any audio, video, or other recordings of that meeting. Later that same day, Respondent replied that its board meetings are not recorded and there were therefore no responsive records. Complainant alleges that Kids World operates a security camera system which may have captured the meeting, which should have been disclosed.

After acknowledging receipt of the complaint, IPIB staff sought copies of email correspondence between the parties and asked clarifying questions about the alleged recording. Unfortunately, IPIB has been unable to reestablish contact with Complainant despite multiple attempts at contact on March 5, March 11, and April 3.

Analysis

Without the opportunity to clarify the allegations with Complainant, IPIB is unable to complete its facial review. It appears the matter has been abandoned.

Conclusion

Iowa Code § 23.8 requires that a complaint be within the IPIB’s jurisdiction, appear legally sufficient, and have merit before the IPIB accepts a complaint. Following a review of the allegations on their face, it is found that this complaint does not meet those requirements.

Complainant has constructively abandoned the case, and IPIB has been unable to seek clarification on the allegations to determine whether they could have merit as a result.

IT IS SO ORDERED: Formal complaint 26FC:0055 is dismissed as abandoned pursuant to Iowa Code § 23.8(2) and Iowa Administrative Rule 497-2.1(2)(b).

Pursuant to Iowa Administrative Rule 497-2.1(3), the IPIB may “delegate acceptance or dismissal of a complaint to the executive director, subject to review by the board.” The IPIB will review this Order on May 21, 2026. Pursuant to IPIB rule 497-2.1(4), the parties will be notified in writing of its decision.

By the IPIB Executive Director,

_________________________

Charlotte J.M. Miller, J.D.

CERTIFICATE OF MAILING

This document was sent on May 6, 2026, to:

Curtis Bloes, Complainant