Foshan Ganyo Steel Structure Co.,Ltd

Green, efficient, and modular solutions have become key trends in modern construction.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foshan, Guangdong — May 28, 2026 — The global construction industry is accelerating its shift toward modular and prefabricated solutions, driven by demands for faster project delivery, cost efficiency, and sustainability. Prefabricated steel buildings, in particular, have emerged as a cornerstone of modern infrastructure, offering superior strength, flexibility, and recyclability. Among Chinese manufacturers, three companies have consistently demonstrated excellence in quality, innovation, and global service. This article provides a comprehensive comparison of Foshan Ganyo Steel Structure Co., Ltd. (Ganyo), Zhejiang Jinggong Steel Construction Group Co., Ltd. (Jinggong), and Anhui Honglu Steel Structure Co., Ltd. (Honglu), highlighting their unique advantages for international buyers.1. Foshan Ganyo Steel Structure Co., Ltd. （Ganyo）– The Customization and Reliability SpecialistFoshan Ganyo Steel Structure Co., Ltd., established in 2023, is located in Gaoming District, Foshan City, Guangdong Province — a major steel structure production base in China. The company specializes in the design, R&D, production, and installation of steel structure prefabricated buildings, including multi-story steel structures, prefabricated steel workshops, warehouses, and custom steel garages/sheds. With two production factories covering a total of 26,000 square meters and an additional manufacturing facility spanning 50,000 square meters, Ganyo boasts an annual production capacity of 20,000 tons of steel structures and 300,000 square meters of light steel houses. Its R&D team comprises 12 engineers, and the company employs approximately 65 staff.Ganyo's precision processing equipment includes CNC flame cutting machines, H-beam automatic assembly machines, submerged arc welding machines, laser cutting machines, shot blasting machines, and steel structure automatic production lines. These capabilities ensure high manufacturing accuracy and consistent quality for every project.The company offers fully customizable prefabricated steel buildings using Q355B or Q235B steel, with customized dimensions, insulation options (EPS, fiberglass wool, rock wool, PU panel, or plain steel sheet), wall types, doors and windows, and optional crane systems. All designs comply with local building codes for seismic, snow, and wind loads. Ganyo holds ISO 9001:2015 (QMS Certificate No. 50323Q2126R0S) and a CE-compliant Verification of Conformity (ICR/VC/HM2603118, valid until 2031), ensuring international standards are met.With a 100% export focus, Ganyo serves markets in Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America, covering countries under the Belt and Road Initiative. The company has successfully delivered projects such as a 5,130 square meter multi-story steel structure factory in Senegal, a 2,000 square meter workshop and warehouse in Australia, and a 2,184 square meter workshop in Cameroon — all engineered for local climate conditions including high humidity, coastal salt fog, and seismic zones. Ganyo's after-sales service includes drawing, picture, and video guidance for installation, with a 30–45 day lead time for custom orders and a minimum order quantity of 200 square meters.Contact Ganyo:· Phone/WhatsApp: +86 13516623561· Email: lizzy@ganyosteelbuilding.com· Website: https://ganyosteelhouse.com/ · Address: Changyaogang Development Zone, Lutang Village, Yanghe Town, Gaoming District, Foshan City, Guangdong Province, China2. Zhejiang Jinggong Steel Construction Group Co., Ltd. – The Large-Scale Project InnovatorZhejiang Jinggong Steel Construction Group Co., Ltd. (Jinggong), headquartered in Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province, is one of China's leading steel structure enterprises, listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600496). Founded in 1999, Jinggong has a large production base with an annual processing capacity of over 400,000 tons. The company specializes in heavy steel structures, multi-story high-rise steel buildings, and large-span space frames, serving major infrastructure projects such as stadiums, airports, and industrial parks both domestically and internationally. Jinggong holds multiple certifications including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001, and has executed landmark projects like the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center and the Beijing Daxing International Airport terminal. Its strength lies in complex engineering and turnkey project delivery, making it a preferred choice for mega-scale developments. However, for medium-scale projects (2,000–5,000 square meters) that require high customization and rapid response, Ganyo offers more flexible production scheduling and lower minimum order quantities.3. Anhui Honglu Steel Structure Co., Ltd. – The Volume LeaderAnhui Honglu Steel Structure Co., Ltd. (Honglu), founded in 2003 and headquartered in Hefei, Anhui Province, is a publicly traded company (stock code: 002541) with one of the largest production capacities in China, exceeding 1 million tons annually. Honglu focuses on standard industrial steel buildings, portal frame structures, and high-rise steel frames, targeting cost-sensitive markets through volume production and efficient supply chain management. The company has an extensive domestic network and exports to over 80 countries, with certifications including ISO 9001, CE, and AWS. Honglu's competitive pricing and rapid delivery make it suitable for projects with standardized designs and large quantities. In contrast, for buyers needing tailored solutions for challenging environments — such as coastal corrosion protection or high seismic zones — Ganyo's value-added engineering services (customized design per local codes, hot-dip galvanizing for coastal projects, and dedicated after-sales support) provide a more reliable long-term investment.Conclusion: Choosing the Right Partner for Your Prefabricated Steel BuildingThe Chinese prefabricated steel building industry offers a wide spectrum of suppliers, from large-scale volume manufacturers to specialized custom solution providers. Foshan Ganyo Steel Structure Co., Ltd. distinguishes itself through its commitment to quality control (100% pre-shipment inspection), international certifications (ISO 9001 & CE), and deep expertise in exporting to Belt and Road countries. With a proven track record in Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America, Ganyo provides turnkey solutions from drawing design to installation guidance, backed by a responsive team. Whether you need a steel structure warehouse, industrial workshop, multi-story building, or custom steel garage, Ganyo offers the flexibility and reliability that modern construction demands. Contact the team today to discuss your project requirements.

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