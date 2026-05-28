Florida Society of Anesthesiologists Endorses Dr. Nizam Razack for Congress in Florida’s 11th District

Dr. Razack is a board-certified neurosurgeon, attorney, and law professor.

Dr. Nizam Razack’s campaign proudly announces the endorsement of the Florida Society of Anesthesiologists in his race for Congress in Florida’s 11th District.

“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of the Florida Society of Anesthesiologists,” said Dr. Razack.” — Dr. Razack

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The campaign for Dr. Nizam Razack proudly announces the official endorsement of the Florida Society of Anesthesiologists (FSA) in his campaign for the United States Congress representing Florida’s 11th Congressional District.

In a formal letter issued by the Board of Directors of the Florida Society of Anesthesiologists dated May 27, 2026, the organization praised Dr. Razack’s distinguished career in medicine, law, and public service, recognizing his decades of leadership and commitment to patient care throughout the State of Florida.

“The Florida Society of Anesthesiologists is pleased to endorse Dr. Nizam Razack for the U.S. Congress representing Florida’s District 11,” the organization stated in its endorsement letter.

The FSA further highlighted Dr. Razack’s extensive experience as a nationally recognized neurosurgeon, attorney, educator, and professional society leader, emphasizing that his medical expertise and understanding of healthcare challenges will serve patients and physicians well in Congress.

“Dr. Razack has worked with physician members of the FSA for many years. His experience as a noted neurosurgeon, legal background, and professional society leadership in the state of Florida will be an asset for other physicians in Congress,” the letter continued.

Dr. Razack expressed gratitude for the endorsement and reaffirmed his commitment to protecting patient care, defending physician independence, and bringing practical, solutions-oriented leadership to Washington.

“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of the Florida Society of Anesthesiologists,” said Dr. Razack. “As a physician who has spent decades caring for patients and working alongside healthcare professionals across Florida, I understand firsthand the challenges facing our medical community and the patients we serve. We need common-sense leadership in Congress that prioritizes patient safety, medical freedom, innovation, and access to quality healthcare.”

The endorsement adds to growing momentum behind the Razack for Congress campaign, which continues to attract support from physicians, veterans, business leaders, constitutional conservatives, and grassroots supporters throughout Central Florida.

Dr. Razack is a board-certified neurosurgeon, attorney, law professor, and longtime community leader who is running on a platform focused on constitutional principles, economic growth, border security, healthcare innovation, parental rights, and restoring integrity in government.

For more information about the campaign, volunteer opportunities, or upcoming events, please visit:

www.RazackforCongress.com

Paid for by Razack for Congress

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