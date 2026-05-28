Baptize the World Reports Nearly 18,000 Baptisms Across 49 Countries on Pentecost Sunday

Leeland leads worship at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., during Baptize the World as livestream footage from Uganda’s Kawempe Worship Center in Africa shows baptisms taking place as part of the global Pentecost Sunday event. Believers are baptized along a beach in Hawaii as part of Baptize the World, a global Pentecost Sunday baptism movement that united churches, pastors and communities across 49 countries. Leaders in Brazil baptize a believer as part of Baptize the World, a global movement that has inspired nations to join together in unity and take ownership of bringing public declarations of faith to their own communities.

More than 1,600 churches have joined the global baptism movement thus far, with all 50 U.S. states represented

“Pentecost Sunday is the perfect moment for this. From Washington, D.C., to nations around the world, we witnessed people saying yes to Jesus in ways that were visible, powerful, and deeply personal.” — Pastor Mark Francey, lead pastor of Oceans Church

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baptize the World united churches, pastors, ministry leaders, and believers across the globe on Pentecost Sunday, resulting in 17,910 baptisms in 49 countries, with more than 1,600 churches joining the movement thus far, and all 50 U.S. states represented.The numbers continue to grow as churches and ministry leaders around the world report additional baptisms in the days following the global event. The Washington, D.C., gathering was held at the Museum of the Bible's World Stage Theater and served as the central hub for the worldwide event, featuring worship, testimonies, international recap videos, and livestreamed baptism moments from around the world. Throughout the evening, attendees watched as churches and communities from multiple nations participated in water baptisms as part of a worldwide expression of faith.The event was led by Pastor Mark Francey and Pastor Rachelle Francey , with live worship from Leeland, Tiffany Hudson, and Oceans Music. The evening also included global updates, interviews, testimonies of transformation, a look at the history and vision of the Baptize movement, and a time of prayer over the nations.Special guests included Pastor Ken Wilde from Idaho, Bishop Brett Fuller from Washington, D.C., and Tonya Prewett, founder and visionary of UniteUS. The program also featured a powerful video testimony from Sammy “The Bull” Gravano on his personal transformation, along with video messages from pastors and ministry leaders around the world, including Christine Caine.“This was never about one event or one location,” said Pastor Mark Francey, lead pastor of Oceans Church. “This was about the body of Christ coming together around the world to lift up the name of Jesus and publicly declare new life through baptism.”Daystar Television Network served as a media partner for Baptize the World, helping bring the historic Pentecost Sunday gathering to a global audience through livestream coverage, broadcast support, worship moments, interviews, testimonies, and baptism recaps from Washington, D.C., and around the world. A special presentation of Baptize the World will air on Daystar on Tuesday, June 2, at noon, 9 p.m., and 1 a.m. ET.Live video, baptism recaps, and local gathering footage came in from countries and regions including Australia, Moscow, Uganda, Botswana, Pakistan, South Korea, Brazil, Paraguay, Romania, England, Copenhagen, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Canada, The United States and more, creating what organizers described as one of the largest coordinated baptism efforts connected to a single global movement.Among the stories emerging from the global movement were baptisms in Tajikistan, where Christians make up less than 1% of the population, and in Equatorial Guinea, where nine siblings were baptized together. Organizers said additional stories from international churches are continuing to come in as more nations and churches report baptisms.The global gathering followed Baptize California, held May 2 at Pirate’s Cove in Orange County, California, where thousands gathered along the cliffs in worship as more than 1,100 people were baptized in the Pacific Ocean. That powerful moment helped build momentum toward Baptize the World, expanding the movement from local and national gatherings into a global expression of faith on Pentecost Sunday.Since its beginning, the Baptize movement has continued to grow through gatherings such as Baptize California and Baptize America. Over the past several years, the movement has seen more than 1,600 churches participate and more than 69,902 people baptized through events and local church activations across the United States and beyond.For many participants, the evening was both a celebration and a call to action. Leaders encouraged churches and pastors to continue making baptism central to discipleship, evangelism, and public declarations of faith in their own communities.“Pentecost Sunday is the perfect moment for this,” Francey said. “From Washington, D.C., to nations around the world, we witnessed people saying yes to Jesus in a way that was visible, powerful, and deeply personal.”As reports continue to come in from around the world, Baptize leaders are already looking ahead to Pentecost Sunday, May 16, 2027, encouraging churches, pastors, and ministry partners to begin preparing now to unite again in a global movement of baptism, worship, and public declarations of faith in Jesus.Photos, video footage, and interviews from Baptize the World are available upon request.About Baptize California / Baptize America / Baptize the WorldBaptize California is part of a growing baptism movement that began in Southern California and has expanded across the United States and around the world. What started as a regional beach baptism gathering has grown into a statewide, nationwide, and global effort uniting churches, pastors, and believers around the public declaration of faith through water baptism.Baptize the World took place on Pentecost Sunday, May 24, with a livestream from the World Stage Theater at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., featuring worship, testimonies, baptism footage, and updates from nations around the world.For more information about Baptize California, Baptize America, or Baptize the World, visit https://baptize.org Follow Baptize the World on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/baptizetheworld and Baptize America on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/baptizeamerica Media Contact:Kelly Bennett, Bennett Unlimited PR, kelly@bennettunlimitedpr.com, 949-463-6383.

Baptize the World Celebration Live Stream

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