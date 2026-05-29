Staynex Partners with Dragonpass to Bring Premium Airport Experiences to Its Travel Membership Ecosystem

Strategic alliance expands access to premium airport experiences and strengthens the combined footprint in Asia

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staynex , the future of social travel, powered by web3, AI and membership, and Dragonpass , a leading global travel and lifestyle platform, today announced a strategic partnership to bring premium airport experiences to Staynex members.Dragonpass products provide access to premium airport and travel experiences — including lounges, fast-track security, dining, and wellness services — serving over 40 million members worldwide. These products and experiences will be available through Staynex’s “Day Pass” offerings on its platform, with preferential access and curated benefits enabled through the strategic partnership. The partnership reflects a shared vision to enhance the end-to-end travel experience by combining Staynex’s digital-first travel platform with Dragonpass’s established global airport ecosystem."We're always looking to add meaningful value to our members' travel experience. Dragonpass has built an exceptional airport lifestyle network, and we're excited to make that accessible to the Staynex community," said Yuen Wong, Founder & Group CEO of Staynex.When the Staynex leadership team visited Dragonpass’ Shanghai office, the two teams did more than formalize a partnership, they forged a shared mission: to expand their combined footprint across Asia by offering travelers a new tier of curated premium experiences. The alliance is built on that goal, uniting Dragonpass’s global network with Staynex’s digital membership platform to deliver seamless, elevated travel from lounge access to lifestyle privileges.He adds, "By combining Dragonpass’ extensive travel and lifestyle offerings with Staynex’s innovative digital membership platform, we are creating a seamless ecosystem of curated experiences for the modern traveler. Our meeting in Shanghai solidified our shared commitment to elevating the travel journey across Asia, delivering not just access, but truly premium, memorable lifestyle experiences that cater to the next generation of global explorers."Under the partnership, Staynex members will be able to access:• Airport Lounge Access: Entry to a global network of over 1,400 lounges, regardless of airline or ticket class• Fast Track Security: Priority security clearance at selected international airports• Dining & Lifestyle Benefits: Curated dining offers and travel-related privileges across a wide range of airport venues• Wellness & Travel Experiences: Access to spa, wellness, and lifestyle services across Dragonpass’s global network• Travel Services: Including airport transfers and other travel-related conveniences in key destinationsJohn Su, APAC CEO of Dragonpass commented, “We are delighted to partner with Staynex, a platform that is redefining travel through its digital-first, membership-driven approach. As a global leading travel and lifestyle platform, Dragonpass connects millions of members to premium airport experiences worldwide, from lounge access to dining and fast-track services. Through this partnership, we are extending the reach of our global airport network into Staynex's offering, enabling more travellers to enjoy seamless, high-quality experiences throughout their journey.”Staynex's community of Web3-native travellers, drawn to ownership-based travel, on-chain rewards, and tech-driven experiences, complements Dragonpass's established base of premium frequent flyers, business travellers, and lifestyle-conscious globetrotters. Together, the partnership extends both platforms' reach across new and overlapping audiences.Dragonpass services are now available on Staynex, with additional bundled offerings, enhanced benefits, and deeper integrations planned as the partnership continues to evolve. Visit app.staynex.vip to join as a member and explore the full benefits.About StaynexStaynex is building the future of social travel, powered by Web3, AI, and membership. It provides access to over 2.65 million accommodations worldwide at transparent, zero-markup prices, with flights, tours, and activities launching soon. Members also gain access to exclusive travel passes offering curated deals and privileges across travel, day-use, and vacation ownership experiences. Through travel-to-earn benefits, AI-powered itinerary planning, and loyalty rewards, Staynex delivers a next-generation digital travel ecosystem that helps travellers discover, book, and experience the world more intelligently.About DragonpassDragonpass is a global leading travel and lifestyle platform providing airport and travel experiences to over 40 million members worldwide. Its comprehensive offering includes access to airport lounges, fast-track security, dining, wellness, and other premium travel services across 140+ countries. By connecting travellers and businesses to a broad range of premium airport and travel experiences, the platform extends value far beyond the terminal and into the wider travel journey. Through strategic partnerships with banks, card issuers, airlines, and global brands, it delivers integrated, high-quality travel solutions at scale.

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