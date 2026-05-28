Lucky Buys Junk Cars LLC Announces Junk Car Removal in St. Louis with Cash Paid Plus Free Tow

Lucky Buys Junk Cars LLC We tow away junk cars - and pay you cash in St. Louis

Lucky Buys Junk Cars now pays cash same day and provides free tow haul away for qualifying junk car removal in St. Louis within 30 miles.

We buy junk cars for cash in St. Louis, and we want to remove every obstacle. No title, no running engine, no problem - if it qualifies, we come and get it at no cost to you.” — Walter Walls

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucky Buys Junk Cars LLC, a St. Louis-area junk car removal company, is now offering vehicle owners a two-part deal: cash paid directly to the owner for their car, same day, plus a free tow haul away at no charge. The combined offer is available within approximately 30 miles of St. Louis, including East St. Louis, IL, and applies to vehicles in any condition - non-running, accident-damaged, totaled, or simply no longer wanted.The key distinction is that owners are paid for their vehicle - not just relieved of it. Lucky Buys Junk Cars issues a cash offer for the car itself, delivers that payment in full at the time of pickup, and absorbs the entire cost of towing. There is no fee to participate, no cost deducted from the payout, and no separate arrangement needed for removal. One call starts the process.How Free Tow and Cash for Junk Cars Works in St. LouisTo get started, vehicle owners can contact Lucky Buys Junk Cars by phone at 314-526-3992 or through the form on their website and describe their vehicle. The company reviews the make, model, year, and condition and responds with a cash offer. There is no charge for the review and no obligation to accept.Vehicles eligible for a cash offer and free tow include cars and trucks that no longer start or run, vehicles that were damaged or declared total losses in accidents, salvage-condition vehicles, and cars or trucks the owner simply needs removed. The program also accommodates vehicles without a title. For cars over 10 years old, Lucky Buys Junk Cars works within Missouri and Illinois title exemptions and handles all required paperwork on behalf of the seller. Liens, missing documentation, and complicated ownership situations are circumstances the company navigates routinely.Once a cash offer is accepted, the company schedules a pickup - typically the same day or within 24 hours - and sends a team directly to the vehicle's location. The seller is paid cash on the spot at the time of pickup. No deductions are made from the quoted price to cover the tow or any other service fees. The full quoted amount is what the seller receives.The 30-mile service area reaches communities on both the Missouri and Illinois sides of the metro, including East St. Louis, Chesterfield, Florissant, Belleville, Edwardsville, O'Fallon, Webster Groves, and dozens of additional cities and towns listed on their website.Why Junk Car Removal in St. Louis Often Leaves Money on the TableFor many St. Louis residents, damaged, non-running, or unwanted vehicles sit on driveways and properties far longer than necessary because the process of selling one involves more friction than the payoff seems to justify. Scrap-only buyers typically price vehicles by weight, setting offers at or near metal commodity rates without accounting for parts value or salvage potential. Beyond the low base offers, sellers are often responsible for arranging their own towing - a cost that can run $75 to $200 or more, cutting significantly into whatever a scrap buyer is willing to pay.Lucky Buys Junk Cars takes a different approach, offering competitive cash for junk cars in St. Louis by evaluating each vehicle individually rather than pricing by weight alone. When the free tow is factored in, sellers frequently end up with more net cash than they would receive from a scrap-only buyer, even when a competing offer appears higher on the surface.The company holds a 4.9-star rating on Google based on numerous verified customer reviews. Reviewers consistently describe offers that outpaced competing bids, same-day or next-day service, and a process that moved smoothly even when title paperwork was incomplete or missing. Multiple customers noted that the company was willing to work through documentation requirements on-site, completing transactions that other buyers had turned away.What the Owner of Lucky Buys Junk Cars SaysWalter Walls, owner of Lucky Buys Junk Cars, LLC, explained the thinking behind the free tow program in direct terms. We buy junk cars for cash in St. Louis , and we want to remove every obstacle. No title, no running engine, no problem - if it qualifies, we come get it at no cost to you."Walls noted that many St. Louis-area sellers are surprised to learn that no title is required for older vehicles, and that the approval process is designed to give people a clear, no-pressure answer quickly rather than requiring them to navigate multiple vendors or unfamiliar paperwork on their own.About Lucky Buys Junk Cars, LLCLucky Buys Junk Cars LLC provides junk car removal in St. Louis and surrounding communities throughout Missouri and Illinois. The company's service area extends approximately 30 miles from the city, covering communities on both sides of the river, including East St. Louis, Chesterfield, Florissant, Belleville, Edwardsville, and dozens of additional municipalities. Lucky Buys Junk Cars purchases vehicles in any condition, handles all towing and title paperwork, and pays cash at pickup with no hidden fees. Owners looking to sell a junk car for cash in the St. Louis area can call 314-526-3992 or visit their website.

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