Christine Wade Launches BOSS™ by X-Figure, a Business Operating System Designed for Service-Based Entrepreneurs

BOSS™ Business Operating System for Service-Based Entrepreneurs

A practical framework and operating environment helping entrepreneurs move from reactive work to structured momentum.

Messy is better than missing!” — Christine Wade

DERBY, VT, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christine Wade, founder of X-Figure Entrepreneur, has officially launched BOSS™ by X-Figure, a Business Operating System created specifically for service-based businesses.Built for entrepreneurs who often find themselves overwhelmed by competing priorities, inconsistent workflows, and businesses that rely entirely on them to function, BOSS™ introduces a practical structure for running a business with greater clarity, consistency, and momentum.“Most service-based business owners were never shown how to actually run a business operationally,” said Wade. “They’re talented at what they do, but the business itself is often being managed reactively, one day at a time. BOSS™ was created to change that.”Unlike traditional business frameworks built primarily for larger leadership teams, BOSS™ was designed specifically for solopreneurs and small service-based businesses where one person often carries multiple operational roles at once.The BOSS™ framework organizes a business into five core domains:• Direction• Visibility• Conversion• Delivery• ProfitabilityThe system also introduces a simple operating rhythm designed to help business owners maintain momentum without rigid or overwhelming structures.The BOSS™ ecosystem currently includes:• BOSS™ Owner’s Manual — a practical guide to structuring and operating a service-based business• BOSS™ Command Center — a strategic operating environment designed to help business owners work ON the business• BOSS™ Execution Center — a daily operational environment for managing leads, clients, follow-up, workflows, and delivery• BOSS™ Execution Team — structured operational support organized around the BOSS™ domains, helping businesses maintain momentum and execution consistency• BOSS™ Advisory (1:1) — strategic guidance by Fractional COO & business management expert.Wade brings more than 20 years of operational and business management experience across multiple industries, including manufacturing, service businesses, technology, consulting, and operations strategy.“BOSS™ isn’t about hustle culture or motivational business advice,” Wade said. “It’s about giving business owners a system that helps the business move forward consistently — even when life happens.”BOSS™ by X-Figure: The Owner’s Manual is now available on Amazon Learn more at:Media Contact:Christine Wadehello@bossbyxfigure.comX-Figure Entrepreneur© 2026 Christine Wade & Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.BOSS™ by X-Figure™ and X-Figure Entrepreneur™ are trademarks of Christine Wade & Company, LLC.

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