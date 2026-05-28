20 Trailblazing Women Unite to Share Leadership Lessons in New Collaborative Book, The Way She Leads

Leadership & Training Concierge Morgan Massie, CEO of Leadership & Training Concierge in partnership with Michelle Erskine of Michelle Erskine Entertainment and Managing Director eWomenNetwork Reno-Tahoe New Collaborative Book, The Way She Leads

Collaborative book launch empowering women entrepreneurs through shared leadership strategies and personal storytelling.

Readers will gain insight into navigating leadership, overcoming adversity, building confidence, and leading with purpose in both business and life.” — Publisher

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadership & Training Concierge Morgan Massie, CEO of Leadership & Training Concierge in partnership with Michelle Erskine of Michelle Erskine Entertainment and Managing Director eWomenNetwork Reno-Tahoe , is proud to announce the launch of The Way She Leads , a collaborative book project featuring stories, lessons, and leadership reflections from women leaders across industries and backgrounds. Scheduled for release on May 20, 2026, the project serves as both a collection of personal leadership stories and a platform designed to elevate women’s voices and experiences on a broader stage.This collaboration is a tribute to the power of shared storytelling. Inspired by the eWomenNetwork philosophy of “Lifting As We Climb,” the book creates space for women to share not only their accomplishments but also the real experiences, challenges, pivots, and personal growth that shaped their leadership journeys. It is both a celebration of the women leading today and a reminder of the example being set for future generations watching them lead.Rather than focusing solely on traditional definitions of success or “hustle culture,” The Way She Leads explores leadership through a more human lens, emphasizing resilience, authenticity, connection, reinvention, wellness, and sustainable growth. Through deeply personal stories and diverse perspectives, readers will gain insight into navigating leadership, overcoming adversity, building confidence, and leading with purpose in both business and life.Central to the book’s message is the idea of authentic leadership, leading from a place of alignment, values, and lived experience rather than performance or perfection. The contributing authors share honest reflections on leadership under pressure, personal transformation, visibility, community impact, and the evolving definition of success for women today. Collectively, the stories offer encouragement, perspective, and practical inspiration for readers navigating their own leadership paths.Adding meaningful significance to the project, the book’s preface is authored by Sandra Yancey, Founder & CEO of eWomenNetwork. As the leader of one of the most recognized women’s business networks in the world, Yancey’s contribution reinforces the project’s broader mission of empowering women to grow their influence, expand their businesses, and support one another along the way.The official digital launch of The Way She Leads will take place on May 20, 2026, and will be supported by a global Amazon Best Seller campaign. Additional launch activities and media opportunities are planned throughout the year.For more information on the book launch, featured contributors, or upcoming events related to The Way She Leads, please visit: www.thewaysheleads.com/book About Leadership & Training Concierge:Leadership & Training Concierge is a Reno-based leadership development and consulting firm founded by award-winning leadership strategist, executive coach, and two-time TEDx speaker Morgan Massie. The company specializes in leadership development, executive coaching, speaking, and team development experiences that help leaders communicate, connect, and lead with greater impact.About Michelle Erskine Entertainment:M.E. Entertainment distinguishes itself through a 'boutique' agency approach—focusing on high-quality, curated experiences rather than mass-market booking. The diverse roster of talent includes musicians, performance art and specialty entertainment available for hire at any private, corporate or community event. Founder and CEO, Michelle Erskine uses the agency as a vehicle for community growth, with an emphasis on supporting local talent and non-profit organizations.About eWomenNetwork Reno-Tahoe:eWomenNetwork Reno-Tahoe is a premier networking platform dedicated to helping women entrepreneurs scale their businesses. The Reno-Tahoe chapter is committed to building a vibrant local community where women support one another’s growth through the philosophy of “lifting as we climb.”

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