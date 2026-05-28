StockKit.ai Launches Paper Trading with an Earned-Subscription Course That Pays Users to Learn

Stockkit Dashboard - Trader's Course

A 12-lesson course, using paper trading, rewards users with one free month of Pro per lesson — eliminating the data-overload tax of most platforms.

MOST SERVICES GIVE YOU MORE COMPLEXITY AND NO GUIDANCE. STOCKKIT.AI PRE-BUILDS AND EMBEDS ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED IN EVERY ALERT TO MAKE A QUICK DECISION.” — James Forbes, Founder, StockKit.ai

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StockKit.ai , the algorithmic trading alert platform, today announced the launch of integrated paper trading and the StockKit Trader's Course — a 12-lesson curriculum that rewards users with one free month of StockKit Pro for every lesson they complete.Most retail trading platforms hand new traders a wall of charts and leave them to figure it out. StockKit.ai takes the opposite approach. Paper trading is one click from every alert, and the Trader's Course turns the simulator into structured practice. Twelve lessons. Twelve free months of Pro. Skills the user keeps either way.Solving the " DIY " Fintech TrapMost retail brokerage apps market accessibility by giving users more data and more tools to build their own setups. The result is an expensive learning curve. Many legacy platforms also rely on Payment for Order Flow — a model that profits from user trading volume regardless of whether the user wins or loses.StockKit.ai eliminates that friction. Every alert arrives pre-packaged with the tools professional traders rely on: analyst consensus ratings, consensus price targets with upside percentage, AI-curated news with sentiment scoring, chart formation detection, support and resistance levels, and the Rockkit Rating — a proprietary 0–100 conviction score calculated live across eight factors including analyst upside, mean reversion, beta, volume, and momentum.The platform monitors a curated universe of high-momentum stocks across three alert channels: Ram Jet for RSI oversold bounces, Rocket Fuel for multi-stage swing trades, and Nitro for the market's highest-beta names. The universe is rebuilt every two weeks from stocks with proven 3-, 6-, and 12-month performance.Paper Trading That Earns a SubscriptionPaper trading is available to all StockKit.ai users at every tier. Every alert exposes a one-click "Paper Trade" action that opens a position in the user's simulated portfolio. Exits are handled by the same logic that drives the live alert strategies, so users experience the discipline the platform is designed around.A new Paper Portfolio dashboard shows open positions, closed-trade history, realized P&L, and performance broken down by strategy.Inside the 12-Lesson Trader's CourseThe Trader's Course is built into paper trading and progresses sequentially. Each lesson teaches one specific risk-management behavior: position sizing, trusting the system, reading signal quality, drawdown tolerance, recovery without tilt, sector and macro awareness, and six more — building toward a sustained-performance graduation lesson.Users don't pass lessons by hitting a balance target. They pass by demonstrating measurable behavior in their paper trades. Rockkit, StockKit.ai's AI Trading Coach, monitors every trade against the active lesson's criteria and provides feedback in plain English. Each completed lesson grants one free month of Pro, applied automatically.Lessons 1 and 2 are live today. The remaining lessons roll out over the coming months.Beta Traction and PricingStockKit.ai is in public beta. As of launch, 285 of the over 600 users have created paper-trading accounts, 50 are actively running trades, and the platform has processed nearly 300 paper trades. Lesson 1 is currently in progress for 47 users.The platform offers four tiers: Free (forever free, full alert access), Pro ($19.99/month, Wall Street data and the Rockkit AI Coach), Premium ($79.99/month, chart patterns and advanced tooling), and Elite ($199.99/month, automated trading and brokerage integration— coming 2027).Paper trading and the Trader's Course are available today at www.stockkit.ai

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