Home Newsroom AG Labrador Joins White House Fraud Task Force Roundtable with Vice President Vance

BOISE, ID — Attorney General Raúl Labrador joined Vice President JD Vance, FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and White House Fraud Task Force Executive Director Scott Brady at the White House for a fraud enforcement roundtable with attorneys general from across the country.

The meeting brought together state and federal leaders to coordinate Medicaid fraud enforcement and strengthen the partnership that has driven results since President Trump took office. Attorney General Labrador presented Idaho’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) results and outlined two requests for federal resources that would sharpen prosecutions in Idaho.

Idaho’s MFCU recovered $900,756 in Medicaid fraud in federal fiscal year 2025. Of that total, $361,577 came through civil cases pursued in partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho using federal authority, the highest annual civil recovery total from this partnership in the past decade. Complaint referrals jumped from 136 in 2024 to 219 in 2025 and are on pace to climb even higher in 2026, a trend that tracks directly with the Trump Administration’s public focus on rooting out fraud.

Attorney General Labrador brought two specific requests to the table: expanded MFCU access to federal Medicaid claims data held by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and reform of a federal records law governing substance use disorder treatment that currently blocks investigators from obtaining evidence in fraud cases. Both requests were developed in coordination with the National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units.

“The Trump Administration is serious about fraud enforcement, and Idaho’s results prove what’s possible when the federal government works with states instead of against them,” said Attorney General Labrador. “Working with the White House and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we recovered more Medicaid dollars outside of multistate settlements last year than any year in the past decade. With better data access and the right reforms, we can recover even more, and I’ll be going back to the Idaho Legislature to secure the additional authority and resources to help make that happen.”

Idaho’s MFCU employs ten staff, including attorneys, sworn law enforcement, auditors, and support personnel, and recorded five indictments in the most recent federal fiscal year.

The Idaho Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $1,105,525.00 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $368,508.33 for FY 2026, is funded by the State of Idaho.