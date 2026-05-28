Let’s Celebrate! XJTLU International Day becomes a city-level multicultural festival

To mark XJTLU’s 20th anniversary, the fourth International Day, themed “Let’s Celebrate!”, was held on 24 May. As part of the Suzhou International Day series, this event was open to the public and attracted over two thousand XJTLU students, staff, alumni, partners, and Suzhou residents from around the world.

This year’s event saw a significant expansion in scale and scope, featuring cultural booths, international cuisine, immersive installations, and multicultural performances, showcasing XJTLU’s campus culture and strengthening connections with the city.

A 20-year journey through the "River of Time"

The International Day, co-organised with XJTLU’s Global Cultures and Languages Hub, adopted the narrative theme “River of Time”. Four interactive chapters guided participants through key milestones in XJTLU’s 20-year development.

At the “Time Newsstand”, participants created personalised “XJTLU Global Times” front pages. At the “Voice Post Office”, messages of support were transformed into audio postcards. The “Milestone Challenge” invited participants to revisit key moments in the University’s history through interactive activities. Finally, at the “Mirror of Life” installation, participants contributed handprints and messages, collectively forming a visual representation of the global community.

Through these experiences, XJTLU’s 20-year journey became not only a narrative to be told, but also a shared experience to be remembered.

In her speech, Tiantian Xu, Deputy Head of University Marketing and Communications, said: “This International Day is not only a showcase of cultural harmony, but also a moment to reflect on our journey and look ahead. Moving forward, XJTLU will continue to build diverse platforms for exchange, nurture innovative talent, and write the next glorious chapter of international higher education.”

Tiantian Xu

Celebrating cultures from around the world

This year, the city-level event further expanded its reach. Cultural booths representing countries and regions including Australia, Canada, France, Indonesia, South Africa, and South Korea presented diverse traditions through food, costume, crafts, and interactive activities.

Professor Youmin Xi (right)

Students and departments across XJTLU also participated, bringing diverse academic and cultural perspectives to an open platform for international exchange. Stage performances throughout the day featured music, dance, and artistic expressions from different cultures, offering a rich cross-cultural experience. Shaun Gibson, an XJTLU alumnus and musician, performed the University anthem “Onwards We Go”.

Shaun Gibson

Helen Beech, Director of XJTLU’s Global Cultures and Languages Hub, said: “It feels absolutely amazing to be here today and see so many staff and students taking part in the event. I can see there are booths from all over the world. We’ve got representatives from schools as well as so many of our international students. It’s such a great vibe, and really good energy on campus today.”

Helen Beech

Valeria Cordero, from Mexico, said her first impression of the International Day was “lively”. She said: “It’s full of colours; it’s full of life. Everyone has a great attitude. I really like the environment here.”

Showcasing internationalisation

As a key part of the 20th-anniversary celebrations, this year’s event was not only a cultural festival but also a showcase of XJTLU’s achievements in internationalisation.

Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU; Professor Qiuling Chao, Vice President for Student Affairs and Information; and Dr Xin Bi, Chief Officer of Data, attended the event and engaged warmly with students.

Second from left: Tiantian Xu, Professor Youmin Xi, Professor Qiuling Chao, and Dr Xin Bi

Professor Xi said the University has begun mapping out its vision for the next 20 years – exploring a future learning ecosystem that breaks down the barriers between campus and society, bringing the outside world into the university and embedding the university into the wider community. “Our partnerships will deepen – not just within Suzhou, but across industries, residents, and all sectors of society,” he said.

Professor Youmin Xi

The event also received support from Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University Affiliated School, which contributed additional activities including nature education and equestrian experiences. Interactive workshops and crafts combining traditional techniques with local culture enabled participants to explore the connections between people, nature, and society.

By Shaofei Wang

Edited by Xinmin Han