OneLaser Launches Cobra Series Laser Engravers for Small Business and Workshop Production

Cobra Series - Peak Glass Laser with Reach Cobra Series reaches 1,200 mm/s engraving speed with powerful 2G acceleration. The Cobra Series comes in multiple models to fit different workspace and production needs.

The Cobra Series combines high-speed engraving, dual-laser capability, and workflow automation for growing laser businesses.

Switching to the Cobra Series significantly improved our production speed and consistency.” — Michael Turner

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneLaser today announced the launch of the Cobra Series , a new line of high-performance CO2 laser engravers designed to provide growing businesses, makers, educators, and production workshops with accessible and efficient laser engraving technology. Developed as a complete glass-tube CO2 laser platform, the Cobra Series is engineered to combine production-level speed, workflow automation, and material versatility while remaining approachable for small business owners entering or expanding within the laser engraving industry.The new Cobra Series expands the OneLaser lineup with a solution focused on balancing performance, usability, and affordability. While the Hydra Series represents OneLaser's flagship RF laser platform, Cobra was created to help businesses gain access to advanced production capabilities without the investment level typically associated with higher-end industrial systems.The Cobra Series is available in multiple working sizes, including Cobra 8, Cobra 10, and Cobra 14 configurations, giving users flexibility for different workshop sizes and production requirements. Powered by 90W, 100W, and 130W DC glass laser tubes respectively, the systems support cutting and engraving across a wide range of materials commonly used in personalization, signage, product manufacturing, and creative production.Designed as a versatile production platform, the Cobra Series supports processing on more than 300 materials, including wood, acrylic, leather, textiles, cardboard, paper, ceramics, cork, glass, coated metals, anodized aluminum, titanium, and stainless steel when paired with the optional IR module. The optional dual-laser capability allows users to combine CO2 engraving with infrared metal marking functionality in a single workflow, reducing the need for multiple dedicated machines.The Cobra Series also introduces several workflow-focused innovations intended to improve efficiency and reduce setup time for operators. Among its key features is a 16MP ultra-high-resolution camera that enables visual alignment and drag-and-drop artwork placement directly within the software environment. This feature is designed to reduce framing errors and simplify material positioning for users working with irregular or custom-shaped products.Additional workflow improvements include automatic autofocus functionality and a red-dot preview system that visually indicates laser positioning before processing begins. These features help reduce material waste and setup uncertainty, particularly for newer laser operators or businesses managing custom orders with varied materials and dimensions.OneLaser also integrated its Smart Dual Air-Assist system into the Cobra platform. The automated airflow management system switches between high-pressure airflow for cutting and low-pressure airflow for engraving, helping improve edge quality while minimizing manual adjustments during operation.Performance was another major focus during development. The Cobra Series delivers engraving speeds of up to 1,200 mm/s with 2G acceleration, enabling faster production output while maintaining engraving precision up to 1,000 DPI. Combined with DSP motion control optimization, the system is designed to provide smoother motion paths and improved operational efficiency compared to many traditional G-code-based systems.Additional features include:● Through-feed front and rear door access for processing oversized materials● Tool-free MagSwitch lens replacement system● GT5c full touch-screen control panel● Dual-laser-ready architecture● Expanded workspace configurations● U.S.-based engineering supportAccording to OneLaser, the Cobra Series was developed in response to increasing demand from small businesses seeking production-capable laser engravers that are easier to learn, easier to operate, and scalable as business needs grow."The Cobra Series reflects our goal of making advanced laser technology more accessible for growing businesses and creators," said Sean Sullivan of OneLaser. "We wanted to build a platform that delivers professional production capability while simplifying the workflow experience for everyday users. Cobra is designed to help customers start strong, scale faster, and spend less time dealing with operational frustration."Early customer feedback has highlighted the machine's workflow efficiency and versatility for custom product businesses."Switching to the Cobra Series significantly improved our production speed and consistency," said Michael Turner, owner of a custom engraving business in Texas. "The camera alignment and autofocus features reduced setup time immediately, and being able to engrave such a wide variety of materials gives us more flexibility when taking customer orders."The launch of the Cobra Series comes as the personalized product and small-scale manufacturing markets continue to grow across North America. Many small businesses are increasingly investing in laser engravers to support customization services, branded merchandise production, signage creation, and on-demand product manufacturing. However, new operators often face barriers related to machine complexity, maintenance concerns, and high upfront costs.OneLaser believes the Cobra Series addresses these challenges by providing a production-oriented system that prioritizes usability alongside technical capability. The platform was specifically designed for creators, side-hustle businesses, Etsy sellers, workshop owners, educational environments, and small manufacturers seeking a balance between productivity and accessibility.In addition to hardware development, OneLaser continues expanding its educational resources and customer support initiatives through tutorials, workflow guides, maker spotlights, and community-driven content designed to help laser users improve operational confidence and business growth.The Cobra Series is now available through OneLaser and authorized distribution channels.About OneLaserOneLaser is a USA-based company specializing in advanced laser engraving and cutting machines for makers, small businesses, educators, and professional workshops. The company focuses on innovative laser technology, user-friendly operation, reliable machine performance, and educational support for the growing laser engraving community. OneLaser offers RF and DC CO2 systems designed for woodworking, acrylic, leather, tumblers, signage, personalization, and production applications.

Meet the COBRA™: Official Product Tour & Launch Announcement

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