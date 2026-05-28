Wilmington Man Wins $300,000 Playing Cash King Instant Game

May 4, 2026

Dover, DE — A 76-year-old man from Wilmington is celebrating a $300,000 win after playing the Delaware Lottery's Cash King Instant Game. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at Concord Pike BP, located at 2701 Concord Pike in Wilmington, and claimed his prize at Delaware Lottery headquarters on May 4, 2026.

A Delaware native who works as a licensed massage therapist, the winner said he has been playing the Delaware Lottery for many years. While he previously won a $25,000 prize on an Instant Game, this marks his largest lottery win to date.

The winner shared that he discovered the win around 3 a.m. and was too sleepy to fully process what had happened at first. Even now, he said he has not made plans to spend the money on himself. Instead, he plans to use a portion of the winnings to give back to the caregivers who helped care for his 102-year-old mother before her passing last year.

"This is such a thoughtful and meaningful way to celebrate a win," said Helene Keeley, Director of the Delaware Lottery. "We're incredibly happy for this player, and it's especially touching to see him use part of his prize to honor the people who cared for his mother."

The Cash King Instant Game costs $30 and offers players the chance to win top prizes of up to $300,000, featuring multiple ways to win. Cash King tickets are available at Delaware Lottery retailers statewide, along with a variety of other Instant Games offering exciting prizes at different price points.

About the Delaware Lottery:

Since the start of operations in 1975, the Delaware Lottery has contributed $6.0 billion to the state's General Fund to help finance needed state services that benefit everyone in Delaware. The Lottery offers a variety of games: POWERBALL®, MEGA MILLIONS®, LOTTO AMERICA®, MULTI-WIN LOTTO, PLAY 3®, PLAY 4®, PLAY 5®, Keno®, Sports Lottery and Instant Games, iGaming, Video Lottery and Table Games. Delaware Lottery game and promotional details are available at delottery.com, at licensed locations, and from the Lottery's office in Dover.

Winner Privacy is our Policy.

The Delaware Lottery only publishes winner names with their consent.