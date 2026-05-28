Maryland Man Wins $10,000 Playing Loaded CA$H Explosion at Delaware Lottery Trailer During NASCAR Event

May 18, 2026

Dover, DE — Juan Perez, 51, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, is celebrating a $10,000 win after purchasing a Delaware Lottery Loaded CA$H Explosion Instant Game ticket at a Lottery Trailer during the recent NASCAR event at Dover Motor Speedway. Perez claimed his prize at Delaware Lottery headquarters on May 18, 2026.

A retired Air Force veteran, Perez said he is new to playing the Delaware Lottery and typically purchases four tickets at a time for the chance to win. He added that he does not follow a particular method when selecting tickets.

He discovered the win after scratching the ticket and said he was surprised when he realized he had won. The first person he shared the news with was his wife. Perez joked that the first thing he planned to spend the money on was treating himself to lunch.

"We love bringing the Delaware Lottery experience directly to players through special events like NASCAR weekend at Dover Motor Speedway," said Helene Keeley, Director of the Delaware Lottery. "It's exciting to see one of our event players walk away with a $10,000 prize, and we encourage everyone to stop by and visit us at upcoming Delaware Lottery events for their chance to play and win responsibly."

The Delaware Lottery will continue appearing at community and sporting events throughout the year, including upcoming FIFA-related events across the state.

Loaded CA$H Explosion is a $20 Instant Game offered by the Delaware Lottery. The game features top prizes of $150,000 with the chance to win smaller second-chance prizes in select lottery drawings. Tickets are available at Delaware Lottery retailers statewide, along with a variety of other Instant Games offering exciting prizes at different price points.

About the Delaware Lottery:

Since the start of operations in 1975, the Delaware Lottery has contributed $6.0 billion to the state's General Fund to help finance needed state services that benefit everyone in Delaware. The Lottery offers a variety of games: POWERBALL®, MEGA MILLIONS®, LOTTO AMERICA®, MULTI-WIN LOTTO, PLAY 3®, PLAY 4®, PLAY 5®, Keno®, Sports Lottery and Instant Games, iGaming, Video Lottery and Table Games. Delaware Lottery game and promotional details are available at delottery.com, at licensed locations, and from the Lottery's office in Dover.

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The Delaware Lottery only publishes winner names with their consent.