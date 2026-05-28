TickKey International Announces Distribution with Home First LLC, Pepin Manufacturing, Tick Tape Wrap & EPA Enterprises
TickKey International Inc. Offers a Streamlined Solution for Tick Prevention, Removal, and Testing.
TickKey International Inc., the manufacturer of the Original Tick Key™, proudly announces its strategic distribution partnerships with Home First LLC, Pepin Manufacturing, Tick Tape Wrap and EPA Enterprises, Inc. These alliances position TickKey International Inc. as the comprehensive provider for tick prevention, removal, and testing, ensuring customers have access to top-quality products for every stage of tick defense.
TickKey International Inc. and Original Tick Key™ have been endorsed by Bay Area Lyme Foundation, the American and International Canine Associations, and is a trusted name in tick management. The company has joined forces with Home First LLC, the creators of Home First Naturals plant-based tick and insect repellent, Tick Tape Wrap the designer of Tick Tape Wrap, Pepin Manufacturing the producer of Woody’s Tick Tape and EPA Enterprises, the makers of the Cutter Tick Test, to provide a complete solution for tick protection.
As of January 1, 2026, TickKey International Inc. has expanded its product offering beyond the Original Tick Key™, a removal tool for ticks that have latched on, to include expanded prevention and testing.
In collaboration with Home First LLC, TickKey International, Inc. brings Home First Naturals plant-based insect and Tick repellent to their portfolio, offering four variations: FR PRO+, Adult, Child, and Pet. This product has gone through vigorous testing and has passed as an FR Safe Product. It has also been tested for efficacy timelines.
As an added layer of protection, TickKey International, Inc., has partnered with Tick Tape Wrap. Tick Tape Wrap wraps around your legs, arms or body and is designed to trap ticks in their tracks, providing you and your family with a natural and reliable defense against those pesky critters.
TickKey International, Inc. has also expanded its inventory to include Pepin Manufacturing, the company behind Woody’s Tick Tape. Protect yourself during outdoor activities with this camping gear essential. The tick tape roller removes ticks from your clothing, shoes, and other gear before they attach.
TickKey International Inc. also offers distribution of EPA Enterprises' Cutter Tick Test, a vital tool for early detection of tick-borne diseases. Early detection is crucial in preventing the progression of serious illnesses, such as Lyme disease. Each kit is prepaid for Lyme Disease testing. For an additional fee, the DNA can be tested for other tick-borne diseases. Best part is there is no expiration date. Keep these on your shelves until you have a tick and mail it in. Results within 72 hours after receipt of the specimen.
TickKey International Inc. currently caters to safety professionals, government employees, and retail establishments. Government employees can purchase products through GSA Advantage, or along with Safety and Retail professionals, they can contact TickKey International, Inc. by emailing sales@tickkey.com or calling 203-300-5078 for more information.
About TickKey International
TickKey International Inc., the corporation behind the Original Tick Key™, is a woman-owned small business that manufactures a USA made Tick Removal Tool. They offer effective and innovative solutions to protect individuals, pets, and communities from the risk of tick-borne diseases. TickKey International Inc. is committed to raising awareness and providing reliable solutions for tick-related health concerns.
For more information, visit TickKey.com.
Donna Lucente
TickKey International, Inc.
+1 203-300-5078
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Ticks are Out There - Original Tick Key™
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