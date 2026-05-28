UAGC Faculty Member Lisa Sims Introduces WATER Framework for AI-Enabled Autism Support at Georgia State Conference

Lisa Sims, lead faculty for Technology Studies and assistant Global Campus professor

AI does not replace the services of trained professionals, but can serve as virtual assistance to autism parents needing additional assistance or guidance.” — Lisa Sims, assistant Global Campus professor

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) faculty member Lisa Sims introduced a framework designed to help autism families evaluate and use artificial intelligence tools for communication, routines, emotional regulation, and independence during Georgia State University’s 12th annual Autism Conference & Exposition on May 1, 2026.Sims, lead faculty for Technology Studies and assistant Global Campus professor in the Bachelor of Arts in Business Information Systems program, presented a session titled “Planting Possibility: How AI Is Growing New Pathways for Autism Support.” The session aligned closely with the conference theme, “Georgia Grown: Research, Resources, and Real Lives,” as Sims is a Georgia native, Georgia State University alumna, and mother of a 13-year-old son on the autism spectrum.Drawing from both professional expertise and lived experience, Sims explored challenges faced by autism families and discussed how AI tools can serve as virtual assistants for parents and caregivers. Her presentation focused on practical ways AI can help families identify strategies, organize support, and navigate daily needs in ways that are accessible and responsive to real-life situations.As part of the session, Sims introduced her WATER Framework, a practical model designed to help families evaluate and implement AI tools for autism support. The framework focuses on five key areas:W — Words and communication barriersA — Adaptive learningT — Tools for routineE — Emotional regulationR — Real-world independence“AI does not replace the services of trained professionals, but can serve as virtual assistance to autism parents needing additional assistance or guidance,” Sims said.Sims is currently pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration in Information Systems at Liberty University. Her work focuses on the intersection of technology, education, artificial intelligence, and business strategy. She is especially passionate about making complex technology practical, accessible, and useful for professionals, organizations, and everyday learners.“At UAGC, our faculty bring their scholarship, professional expertise, and personal experiences into conversations that matter,” said Blake Naughton, vice provost, Global Campus Academic Affairs. “Lisa’s presentation reflects the kind of applied, student-centered, and community-minded work that helps connect emerging technology with real-world human needs.”Through her presentation at Georgia State University’s Autism Conference & Exposition, Sims contributed to a broader conversation about how technology can be used responsibly and thoughtfully to support families, caregivers, and individuals on the autism spectrum.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

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