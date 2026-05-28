UAGC Faculty Member to Present Research on Leadership and Institutional Narcissism at ILA Conference

Patricia A. Ryan, Global Campus professor and program chair in the Department of Leadership Studies

UAGC Faculty Member to Present Research on Leadership, Legitimacy, and Institutional Narcissism at International Leadership Association Conference

Leadership is not only about influence and authority, but also about responsibility, accountability, and ethical decision-making.” — Patricia A. Ryan, Global Campus professor and program chair at UAGC

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) faculty member Patricia A. Ryan , Global Campus professor and program chair in the Department of Leadership Studies, will present her research on leadership, legitimacy, institutional accountability, and governance at the International Leadership Association’s (ILA) 28th Global Conference , taking place Oct. 28–31, 2026, in Toronto, Canada.Ryan’s presentation, Rule of Law or Rule by Law? Leadership, Legitimacy, and the Rise of Institutional Narcissism, was accepted following the ILA’s rigorous three-stage peer review process, which includes anonymous peer evaluation, stream lead review, and final program selection by conference leadership.The International Leadership Association Global Conference brings together scholars, practitioners, and organizational leaders from around the world to explore leadership challenges and opportunities across industries, governments, nonprofits, and educational institutions. The 2026 conference theme is Leadership in a Complex World: Innovations, Ethics, and Regeneration.Ryan is a member of the International Leadership Association’s Leadership for Public Service and Leadership for Peace communities, global networks in which scholars examine leadership’s role in shaping systems, legitimacy, and trust.Ryan’s portion of the panel examines how leadership behaviors and institutional dynamics can shape organizations, governments, and governance systems over time. Her research explores how leaders who interpret criticism as a threat, equate authority with personal legitimacy, or treat legal constraints as obstacles rather than safeguards, can imprint those distortions onto the institutions they lead. Over time, organizations and governing systems may begin to normalize self-protection, loyalty over accountability, and the manipulation of rules to consolidate power and preserve authority.“Leadership is not only about influence and authority, but also about responsibility, accountability, and ethical decision-making,” said Ryan. “These conversations help students critically evaluate leadership practices and prepare them to lead responsibly in increasingly complex environments.”The presentation is informed in part by Ryan’s work developing and teaching the UAGC Dark Side of Leadership course, which challenges students to examine ethical leadership, organizational behavior, power dynamics, and the long-term consequences of leadership decisions.Student feedback from the course highlights the impact of the curriculum on emerging leaders and working professionals. One student described the course as “one of the most intellectually challenging and rewarding experiences” in their academic program, while another noted that the course provided “deep insight into human motivation and the psychological drivers behind unethical behavior.”“At UAGC, we’re committed to preparing students to navigate real-world leadership challenges with integrity and critical thinking,” said Blake Naughton, vice provost, Global Campus Academic Affairs. “Dr. Ryan’s international conference participation reflects the strength of our faculty scholarship and the relevance of our leadership programs.”Ryan serves as professor and program chair in the College of Integrative Learning, Division of Advanced Studies, Department of Leadership Studies at UAGC. She has more than 20 years of academic leadership experience and previously held leadership roles in Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 organizations across banking, marketing, finance, insurance, technology, and government sectors.The International Leadership Association is a global network dedicated to advancing leadership knowledge and practice through scholarship, dialogue, and professional collaboration.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

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