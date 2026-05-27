FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 27, 2026

Finney County to Consider Sherlock Energy Infrastructure SUP Requests on June 1st Agenda

Finney County, KS - The Finney County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to consider Special Use Permit (SUP) requests related to the proposed Sherlock Solar and Sherlock Battery Energy Storage projects during its June 1, 2026, meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Finney County Administration Building, located at 311 N. 9th Street, Garden City, Kansas.

The requests include:

• Sherlock Solar, LLC - Commercial Solar Energy Conversion System (CSECS) project

• Sherlock Energy Storage, LLC - Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project

Both requests are being reviewed through the County’s Special Use Permit process established under Article 36 of the Finney County Zoning Regulations. The SUP process allows the County to evaluate whether a proposed land use is appropriate for a specific location and to determine what conditions, protections, and agreements may be necessary before a project could move forward.

The Board’s consideration of these items does not authorize construction. Approval of a Special Use Permit only addresses whether the proposed land use may be appropriate under County zoning regulations. Additional reviews, agreements, permitting, and approvals would still be required before any construction activity could begin.

Terms and conditions for the projects are included in the June 1st agenda meeting packet. Compliance with those terms and conditions will be required. If the applicant fails to comply with the approved terms and conditions at any time, the Special Use Permit may be revoked.

If approved, the applicants would still be required to complete additional steps, including but not limited to:

• Submit official site and building plans

• Road Use and Maintenance Agreements

• Decommissioning Agreements

• Community Benefit Agreements

• Emergency readiness and operational planning requirements

• Submission of detailed site and building plans

• Completion of plan review and permitting processes

• Compliance with County zoning and subdivision regulations

Project Summaries

Sherlock Solar Project

The Sherlock Solar project is proposed as a 400-megawatt alternating current commercial solar energy conversion system located generally in Township 25 South, Range 34 West in Finney County. The proposed project area is approximately 6,150 acres. The project is identified as part of the broader Home Range Clean Power Project.

Sherlock Energy Storage Project

The Sherlock Energy Storage project is proposed as a 400-megawatt, four-hour Battery Energy Storage System integrated with the Sherlock Solar project. The proposed project area is approximately 54 acres. The project is also identified as part of the broader Home Range Clean Power Project.

Public Process and Transparency

Finney County recognizes these topics generate significant public interest. The County’s role is to ensure proposals are reviewed through a transparent, fact-based, and legally established process that evaluates each application on its own merits.

The SUP review process includes consideration of factors such as:

• Compatibility with surrounding land uses

• Traffic and road impacts

• Environmental considerations

• Fire and emergency preparedness

• Utility and infrastructure impacts

• Public health and safety

• Community input

• Compliance with the Comprehensive Plan and County regulations

The Planning Commission previously recommended approval of the Sherlock Solar and Sherlock Energy Storage SUP requests on April 16, 2026.

Public Participation

The public is encouraged to review agenda materials and attend the June 1st Board of County Commissioners meeting. Public participation and community input remain an important part of the review process.

Public input regarding the SUP applications will occur during the designated Public Comment portion of the meeting, at a time established by the County Commission Chair, in accordance with adopted meeting procedures.

Written comments may be submitted in advance via email to administrationoffice@finneycountyks.gov or delivered to the Zoning Administrator’s Office at 101 W. Maple St., Garden City, KS 67846, by 5:00 p.m. on the Friday, May 29, 2026.

Applications and supporting materials are available at finneycounty.org/889/Submitted-SUP-Applications. Agenda materials and supporting documents are published and available at https://www.finneycounty.org/54/Agendas-Minutes. The meeting will also be livestreamed and recorded on Finney County's Facebook and YouTube pages.